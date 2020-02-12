With the next-generation consoles just over the horizon, gamers and developers are seeing a noticeable upsurge of new content being released. Unlike previous generations wherein publishers intentionally scale back operations to make way for upcoming game systems, backward compatibility has evidently changed how things move forward. Ubisoft recently hosted a live stream wherein it announced its "The Division 2: Warlords of New York" expansion. The new content is set to launch on Tuesday, March 3, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Backward compatibility is changing how consumers, game studios, and console manufacturers are approaching game development. Being able to play older games on new game systems was a feature that some companies experimented with in the past. Given the titles coming out for current-generation platforms will still play on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, publishers have no reason withhold new content for gamers. Hence, its no surprise that this shared-world shooter is still getting a DLC add-on.

He started everything, and he's back where it all began.



Let's end this once and for all.



The Division 2: Warlords of New York expansion launches March 3, 2020. February 11, 2020

"The Division 2: Warlords of New York" takes players back to where the franchise's first installment all began – New York City. According to GameSpot, fans will have a nostalgic experience thanks to some recognizable elements that will also expand the ongoing lore of the game. Ubisoft reportedly confirmed that the expansion will also tweak the overall gameplay experience. The improvements will notably affect loot, levelling, exploration, and others more.

Agents, start the next chapter with The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Expansion.



Shop PC editions on sale & more: https://t.co/wEG3mVHDBQ



Which new features from the expansion excites you the most? pic.twitter.com/mD0pl9cF02 February 11, 2020

It will be set in Lower Manhattan, which veteran players will immediately recognise as the lower section of the massive map of the first installment. It was speculated before that Ubisoft had something in store for that unused section of the game world. Now, players and their friends will be able to fight against familiar foes such as the Cleaners and Rikers. A new faction made up of a squad of rogue agents will be in play led by Aaron Keener.

Some of the districts mentioned by the developer during the stream include the Financial District, Battery Park, Civic Center, and the Twin Bridges. It will add new side-missions to keep players busy even after they complete the DLC's story campaign. The level cap was likewise raised to 40 alongside a fresh take on the endgame levelling system. "The Division 2: Warlords of New York" will cost $30. New players can also go for the $60 ultimate edition which will include the base game, current DLC, and the upcoming expansion.