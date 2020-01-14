Over the years, there has been a steady decline of interest for Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed" franchise. Some blame it on franchise fatigue, while others claim repetitive gameplay is the cause. Nevertheless, it seems that rumours about the next installment have rekindled interest from gamers once again. Perhaps it is the speculation that it could be a next-generation launch title or something else entirely. Now, a new leak suggests that "Assassin's Creed Ragnarok" might have the biggest open-world gameplay in the series and more.

The information reportedly comes from someone who is well acquainted with the development team. In addition to the supposedly expansive world map, the source likewise had other notable details to share about the game. As illustrated by LADbible, until Ubisoft makes the announcement, everything should be taken with a pinch of salt.

One notable tidbit revealed by the insider talks about "Assassin's Creed Ragnarok" and the PS5. Several reports have already implied that Sony will unveil its new console next month. Therefore, it is possible that the game might ship with some content or features that will be only available for the platform until a certain period of time.

After years of fans begging for a feudal era Japan setting, the game studio appears to have gone a different direction. Nevertheless, the theme is potentially going to be a popular one among fans as it is hinted that it will revolve around Vikings. Players will allegedly take control of a warrior named Jora for the duration of the story.

Similar to "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," the protagonist's gender can be selected at the beginning. It will not likely have a significant impact on the gameplay except for dialogue choices. As for the open-world map – it will purportedly span countries found in northern Europe – which is remarkably massive.

As with most entries in the series, gamers will encounter historical figures throughout the campaign. The leak mentions the likes of Alfred the Great, Charles the Fat, Rollo, and others more. On top of the PS5, "Assassin's Creed Ragnarok" will likewise come out for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Finally, the release date is listed as September 2021.