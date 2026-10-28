US Ambassador Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla exchanged shouted accusations at the United Nations on 27 October, bringing a General Assembly debate over the US embargo on Cuba to a temporary halt.

The confrontation escalated after Rodríguez approached the front of the chamber while Waltz was speaking about alleged corruption within Cuba's government. Cuban delegates had been banging on their table and demanding a point of order as the American envoy continued his remarks.

'Do you understand who you're dealing with?' Waltz asked during the exchange, repeatedly demanding that the Cuban minister move away from the podium.

'You Are a Liar'

Waltz had been urging member states to reject a resolution calling for an end to Washington's decades-old embargo. His speech accused Cuba's leaders of enjoying privileges while ordinary citizens faced hardship.

Rodríguez challenged the presentation and sought a procedural intervention. As the dispute intensified, he shouted: 'You are a liar!' Waltz responded by telling him to back away and rejecting what he described as an attempt to intimidate him.

'This isn't Havana,' Waltz said. 'You're not going to intimidate me.'

The American ambassador also appealed to the presiding officer to intervene as Rodríguez continued objecting. The exchange became a dispute over both the substance of Waltz's accusations and whether the Cuban delegation's procedural objection should interrupt his speech.

Debate Paused, Then Resumed

The chair briefly suspended the session and instructed representatives from both countries to return to their places. Waltz was subsequently allowed to continue speaking.

The interruption therefore halted proceedings temporarily; it did not end the General Assembly's consideration of the embargo resolution. The General Assembly was scheduled to vote on the non-binding resolution on 28 October, following the two-day debate.

When Cuba was given the floor, Rodríguez accused Waltz of making false statements and insulting the dignity of Cuba's government and people. Waltz's position was that Havana's leaders were responsible for the country's difficulties and were using US restrictions to deflect scrutiny.

Those competing accounts are central to the confrontation. Waltz characterised the interruption as intimidation, while Rodríguez presented his intervention as an objection to false and inappropriate remarks.

An Embargo Dispute Behind the Outburst

The argument unfolded against a broader diplomatic campaign over the annual resolution. Cuba has accused Washington of pressuring other governments to oppose the measure, while US officials have sought to persuade countries that supporting it excuses the Cuban leadership's conduct.

The resolution is non-binding, meaning its passage does not itself compel the United States to lift the embargo. It nevertheless provides a public measure of international opinion on Washington's policy.

Last year, 165 countries supported the resolution, seven opposed it and 12 abstained. This year's debate has taken place amid intensified American economic pressure and Cuban complaints about the consequences for the island's population.

The shouting match made that disagreement visible. Behind the demands to step back and accusations of lying was an unresolved contest over who bears responsibility for Cuba's hardship, and whether other governments should continue condemning the US restrictions.