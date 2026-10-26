House Judiciary Committee Democrats released a staff report on Monday calling for an independent investigation into Donald Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, drawing on accounts from 11 women.

The White House rejected the allegations, with spokeswoman Lauren Bis saying 'none of these allegations are true'.

The report, which runs to more than 50 pages, says five of those women directly accused Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's company or presence.

Its release comes as Democrats promise to expand congressional investigations if they regain the House, including public hearings and more testimony under oath.

What the Trump-Epstein Report Alleges

The Democratic staff authors describe Trump as an 'active participant' in Epstein's abuse and argue that the women's accounts contain 'distinct factual similarities'.

These are the authors' allegations and conclusions, not findings established by the document's publication.

Their summary says all but one of the accounts concern alleged incidents between 1992 and 1997 in New York City and Palm Beach.

The wider group includes women whose accounts the authors say link Trump to Epstein, rather than 11 women all directly accusing the president of assault.

The document compares Trump's statements about Epstein with emails, deposition transcripts, drawings and other material.

Its authors contend that discrepancies warrant further investigation into the nature of the relationship.

White House Rejects Claims Against Trump

Bis called the report a 'desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans' and said Trump had been 'fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein'.

Her assertion of exoneration represents the administration's position, rather than a judicial determination established by this article.

Trump has previously denied sexual misconduct involving women connected to Epstein and said he knew nothing about the financier's crimes.

Those statements describe his previously reported position, while Bis's comments address the Democratic report.

Mar-a-Lago Account Remains Disputed

The report challenges Trump's account of removing Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club, arguing that documentary material conflicts with his descriptions of their association.

The authors place that disagreement within their broader case for examining the relationship.

Bis rejected that interpretation, saying: 'The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep.'

The administration and the Democratic authors therefore offer opposing accounts, with the report's publication alone resolving neither.

Questions Surround the Report's Evidence

An examination of the document identifies at least one entirely new allegation and says it provides 'no direct evidence other than the woman's own conversations with Judiciary Committee staff'.

The same coverage describes several other allegations as longstanding and unsubstantiated.

A Democratic committee source said the report draws on publicly available accounts and conversations with survivors but declined to specify how many conversations took place, citing privacy concerns.

These limitations matter when assessing the authors' conclusions and their request for further investigation.

Democrats Set Out Plans for Further Scrutiny

Representative Jamie Raskin, the Judiciary Committee's senior Democrat, said: 'The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard.'

He called for complete files required by law and an independent special counsel, including access to evidence for state and foreign prosecutors.

Democrats' proposed investigations extend beyond Trump to Epstein's financial relationships and associates, with banks among those potentially called to testify.

Regaining the House would give the party greater power to hold hearings and subpoena documents and witnesses.

The report acknowledges there is 'little reason' to expect Trump's Justice Department to appoint the special counsel it seeks.

Its authors instead urge Congress to use legislative and oversight powers, making the election consequential to what evidence lawmakers obtain next.