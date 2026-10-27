Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul has accused President Donald Trump of 'brutally' raping her at New York City's Plaza Hotel in November 1993, according to a staff report released by House Judiciary Committee Democrats. White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis denied the allegations, saying: 'None of these allegations are true'.

Keul told congressional staff that the alleged assault left her bleeding and bruised in several parts of her body, adding details to an accusation she had previously discussed publicly. The report has prompted the committee's senior Democrat, Jamie Raskin, to call for an independent special counsel investigation.

What Is New in Beatrice Keul's Account

Keul had previously spoken publicly about allegations of sexual assault by Trump, but the new report records her allegation to congressional staff that he raped her. The committee Democrats describe their document as providing more information about the alleged assault than she had previously offered.

Reports on the newly released account say its details could not be independently verified. The document therefore establishes what Keul alleged to committee staff, rather than independently proving that the alleged assault occurred.

Report Identifies New York's Plaza Hotel

The committee staff report places the alleged rape at the Plaza Hotel in New York City during the November 1993 pageant. It separately explains that the American Dream competition involved Trump's casino in Atlantic City and his Plaza Hotel in New York.

Keul was 24 and working as a model and financial services professional when she was recruited to attend the pageant. She said she first met Trump at a press luncheon at Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, not at the Atlantic City property.

Keul Describes Offers of Career Assistance

Keul alleged that Trump approached her during the luncheon and promised assistance with a US visa and admission to New York University. She also said Jeffrey Epstein approached her shortly afterwards and offered to invite her to a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Keul said a Trump representative invited her upstairs to meet him later that day. She accepted because she believed the meeting could help advance her career and education.

Alleged Assault and White House Response

Once inside a suite, Keul alleged, Trump grabbed her from behind and raped her, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising. She said he subsequently repeated his offers of help and made her promise to remain silent.

The White House rejected her allegations and characterised the Democrats' report as a political attack on the president. Bis also asserted that Trump had been 'fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein', a statement of the administration's position rather than a judicial determination of Keul's allegation.

What the Wider Epstein Report Contains

The committee Democrats' announcement says the report discusses accounts involving 11 women, including five who directly accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault in Epstein's company or presence. It does not describe all 11 women as direct accusers.

The announcement also says the report includes corroborating evidence from people present at the pageant. That statement should not be read as establishing that those people witnessed the alleged rape or independently confirmed every detail of Keul's account.

Raskin Seeks Independent Investigation

Raskin released the report on Monday, 26 October, and called for an independent special counsel to investigate Epstein's co-conspirators and what he alleged was a Justice Department cover-up. His demand seeks further investigation rather than announcing a prosecution or judicial finding.

Trump has not been charged in connection with Keul's allegations, according to the published reporting. The White House denies the claims, and the details of her account remain unverified independently.