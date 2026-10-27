Jimmy Fallon mocked US President Donald Trump over the spelling of Mississippi following his midterm campaign rally in Corinth on Monday, 26 October.

During his Tonight Show monologue, Fallon joked that Trump 'almost collapsed' trying to spell the state's name, describing an imaginary incident rather than something documented at the rally.

Trump travelled to Mississippi to support Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces an unexpectedly competitive challenge from Democrat Scott Colom ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. Independent candidate Ty Pinkins is also contesting the race.

Jimmy Fallon Mocks Donald Trump With Mississippi Spelling Joke

Fallon used the spelling of Mississippi as the basis for his joke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, turning Trump's campaign appearance into an imaginary spelling challenge.

'At one point Trump tried to spell Mississippi and he almost collapsed,' Fallon joked in a clip shared by the programme's official Facebook account.

He followed with another political punchline: 'Yeah, apparently Mississippi could vote Democrat.'

The second joke referred to Republican concerns over the Senate contest, where Democrats hope to capitalise on voter dissatisfaction despite the state's longstanding Republican leanings.

Trump Orders DOJ to Block Alaska Senate Results, Blasts Don Jr. Over Bankrolled Wedding Jimmy addresses the latest news, like Trump holding a rally in Mississippi, his Justice Department trying to block Alaska Senate results if Republicans lose and Trump privately blasting Don Jr. over his Russian-oligarch funded wedding. Posted by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 26, 2026

Fallon's imagined spelling challenge was not a description of Trump's performance. The available transcript of the president's 26 October rally does not record him attempting to spell Mississippi, and the reviewed reporting provides no evidence that he nearly collapsed.

Instead, Fallon used an exaggerated scenario to connect Trump's campaign visit with the possibility of a Democratic upset. The joke came as Republican candidates faced growing scrutiny over their prospects in traditionally safe states.

According to the Associated Press, Hyde-Smith remains the favourite, although Colom's campaign has attracted unexpected attention and Democratic support.

Donald Trump's Mississippi Rally Focuses on Republican Turnout

Trump's appearance at Crossroads Arena in Corinth was intended to strengthen Hyde-Smith's re-election campaign. His speech combined appeals for Republican turnout with attacks on Democratic policies and his party's political opponents.

The president also criticised Colom, questioning the Democratic candidate's political positions and portraying him as more progressive than his campaign suggested. These were Trump's partisan allegations, not independently established findings about Colom.

Trump said he was unwilling to take Hyde-Smith's re-election for granted despite expressing confidence in her campaign.

'I'm here because Cindy is doing great, but I just have to make sure,' he told supporters. 'I can't take a chance.'

BREAKING: Trump’s speech in Mississippi is interrupted by a protester who tells Trump to “SHOVE THAT BALLROOM UP YOUR FAT ASS!!”



A new legend is born. pic.twitter.com/BdDxF0JcYE — 🇺🇸🍩 JULIE DONUTS 🍩🇺🇸 (@Julie64334313) October 27, 2026

The message reflected Republican concerns about turnout in an election where Trump's name will not appear on the ballot.

During another portion of the speech, Trump discussed renaming geographical features, including waterways. He promised not to change the name of the Mississippi River, joking about the political consequences of doing so.

The president then imagined announcing such a change before remembering where he was speaking.

'I'm in deep trouble,' Trump joked, referring to how Mississippi residents might react to the idea.

The exchange, documented in the transcript of his 26 October campaign speech, concerned the river's name rather than an attempt to spell the state.

Trump continued his address, discussing economic policies, Republican priorities and the importance of voting in November.

Jimmy Fallon's Trump Joke Comes as Midterm Stakes Rise

Fallon's remarks came eight days before the 3 November midterm elections, when Americans will decide control of Congress and several state offices.

The Mississippi Senate race has become part of a broader Republican effort to defend seats amid concerns about inflation, affordability and the political consequences of Trump's policies.

According to Reuters, Mississippi has not elected a Democratic senator since 1982. Trump also carried the state by nearly 23 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election.

Those figures underline the challenge facing Colom, whose campaign has drawn attention from national Democrats hoping to make the contest more competitive.

For Republicans, Trump's visit was an attempt to mobilise his supporters and prevent complacency. The president urged voters to participate despite his absence from the ballot, arguing that Republican victories were necessary to advance his administration's priorities.

Fallon's monologue approached the same political circumstances through satire, using Mississippi's distinctive spelling to mock the president and the possibility of an unexpected election result.

The Senate contest remains politically significant despite the light-hearted exchange. Republicans are seeking to retain control of Congress, while Democrats hope to gain seats that could limit Trump's legislative agenda during the remainder of his presidency.

Trump closed his Mississippi rally by returning to his central campaign message, urging supporters to 'win on November 3rd, win'.