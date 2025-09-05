A bombshell undercover video has exposed a senior US Department of Justice (DOJ) official's shocking claims about manipulating Jeffrey Epstein's client list. Joseph Schnitt, Acting Deputy Chief, allegedly said the DOJ would redact Republicans while leaving Democrats exposed, sparking outrage. The footage, captured by the O'Keefe Media Group, renews scrutiny of the DOJ's impartiality.

Schnitt's Explosive Claims on Epstein Files

On 4 September 2025, the group's CEO James O'Keefe released a video showing Joseph Schnitt, Acting Deputy Chief at the DOJ's Office of Enforcement Operations, making startling statements. Schnitt claimed, 'They'll redact every Republican or conservative person in those files, leave all the liberal, Democratic people in those files,' suggesting a biased release of Epstein's client list.

The footage, recorded by an undercover operative posing as Schnitt's date from Hinge, sent shockwaves through Washington. Schnitt also alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice, was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas in violation of Bureau of Prisons policy, implying a deal to 'keep her mouth shut'.

This transfer, reported on 15 August 2025, followed Maxwell's meeting with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former Trump attorney. The DOJ later confirmed the video's authenticity but insisted Schnitt's comments were personal opinions, not based on official knowledge.

DOJ's Response and Public Backlash

The DOJ scrambled to address the fallout, posting a statement from Schnitt on X on 4 September 2025. Schnitt claimed he met a woman named Skylar on Hinge in July 2025, unaware she was an O'Keefe operative, and insisted, 'The comments I made were my own personal comments on what I've learned in the media.'

The DOJ's official X account, added that Schnitt's remarks 'have absolutely zero bearing with reality' and reaffirmed their commitment to transparency. Public reaction was swift and polarised.

On X, @JamesOKeefeIII shared the video, captioning it, 'DOJ Deputy Chief Admits Government Will "Redact Every Republican"', amplifying conservative outrage. The controversy has fuelled distrust, with 62% of Americans already questioning DOJ impartiality, according to a 2025 Pew Research poll.

Implications for Justice and Transparency

Schnitt's claims, even if speculative, raise serious concerns about political bias in the DOJ. The Epstein files, estimated at thousands of pages, remain a contentious issue, with Attorney General Pam Bondi backtracking on earlier promises of transparency. In July 2025, Bondi claimed no new information would be released, citing a lack of a verifiable client list, a stance criticised by Democrats and some Republicans.

Maxwell's move to a Texas facility with amenities like yoga classes, reported by Mediaite on 5 September 2025, added fuel to the fire. Her transfer contrasts with standard protocols for sex offenders.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna told CNN on 22 August 2025, 'It's probably going to be a trickle of documents,' voicing concerns over the DOJ's reluctance to release information. The House Oversight Committee's ongoing requests for Epstein documents remain unmet, heightening suspicions of a cover-up.

For the public, this scandal erodes confidence in institutions tasked to uphold justice. If Schnitt's claims reflect internal DOJ sentiment, the cost to public trust could be immense, with legal experts estimating a £500,000 ($767,100) budget for DOJ damage control in 2025. Employees are now under scrutiny, and Schnitt's 23-year tenure may be nearing its end.