Dolly Parton has revealed that she has been approached by Playboy for a photo shoot after being on the cover over decades ago, and said she might do it if it is in a "good taste."

During an appearance on Scott Mills & Chris Stark Show on BBC Radio 5 over the weekend, Dolly Parton teased that she might pose for the cover of the men's magazine to celebrate her upcoming 75th birthday.

When asked to confirm or deny the rumor that she is in talks to pose for Playboy again, Parton replied, "Well, there's some truth in that." The country music superstar had previously appeared on the cover of the magazine in October 1978 when she was 32. She was the first country star to grace the cover of the iconic men's magazine.

"I just might do it. If I can do it in good taste and they (Playboy) want it, we'll do it along with a really good interview inside," the 74-year-old revealed, adding, "So, yeah, it's possible. Yep, we've talked about it."

The confirmation about the talks of a potential Playboy shoot comes months after the "Jolene" singer confessed that she wants to recreate her previous cover. In an appearance on "60 Minutes Australia" in March, she had said: "I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again."

â€œWell, I don't plan to retire. I just turned 74!â€œ With her signature charm and unique voice, itâ€™s so easy to see why fans will always love @DollyParton #60Mins pic.twitter.com/RlPme7tumJ — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 8, 2020

"See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they'll go for it — I don't know if they will — if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75," the crooner had said.

Parton had also said that she would "maybe" consider recreating the original cover with the same iconic Playboy bunny outfit and ears. She quipped: "I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

Patron is currently enjoying the release of her most recent album "A Holly Dolly Christmas," which is her 47th studio release and third Christmas album. She is also set to star in and executive produce the Netflix movie "Christmas On The Square," based on her song of the same name.