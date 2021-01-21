Dominic West has left his home in Wiltshire for a break on the island of Lamu, off the coast of Kenya, months after he spent a romantic getaway with Lily James in Rome.

"The Affair" star will reportedly be gone for five weeks and it is unclear if he took his family with him. He lives in Wiltshire with his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four kids, Dora, 13, Senan, 10, Francis, nine and Christabel, five.

"I don't know if they have [accompanied him]. He told me he was going to be away for five weeks and would let me know when he was back," West's agent told the Daily Mail.

But the 51-year old is not there on a holiday but for a cause. His agent shared that he is going because of Save Lamu, an organization that aims to preserve "the cultural and social identity of the marginalised indigenous communities" on the island. The organisation also aims to raise awareness of the "environmental, social, and political challenges" the people face.

West is said to be one of the patrons of Save Lamu and he was invited there. "He organised it all himself," his agent added.

"The Wire" alum's trip to Kenya comes months after he and FitzGerald posed for a united front outside their home in the Costwolds to prove that their marriage is still intact. They told the paparazzi that they are still together despite rumours of trouble in their marriage caused by West's alleged extra-marital affairs.

The actor was photographed kissing the 31-year-old James during a romantic getaway in Rome in October 2020. The photos showed them enjoying each other's company as they explored the city on a shared electric scooter. Eyewitnesses even claimed to have seen them showing a lot of PDA at the airport.

James has not responded to rumours of her relationship with her "The Pursuit of Love" co-star. But she bailed out on several TV guest appearances after the photos leaked. West, on the other hand, tried to remain out of the spotlight when the scandal made headlines.