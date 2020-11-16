Catherine FitzGerald broke her silence amid reports that she and Dominic West are facing marital problems over his affair with Lily James. She said things between her and her husband are okay.

The mother-of-four assured that she and the actor are "fine." She also said that they do not need anyone's advice as their marriage is intact.

"We're fine, thank you very much, yes we are," FitzGerald told MailOnline.

"Things are OK between us. We don't need any advice from anyone, thank you," she added.

The 49-year old broke her silence days after West and the 31-year-old Lily James were pictured on a romantic getaway in Rome last month. The "Pursuit of Love" co-stars were seen kissing at a restaurant and also photographed being cozy with each other.

Shortly after the photos leaked, the actor made a show of solidarity by posing for photographs with his wife outside their Cotswolds home. He also told reporters "our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

Now, sources claim that the couple is working on saving their marriage after that scandal. A close friend of FitzGerald told the publication that she "was devastated and humiliated by the pictures of Dom with Lily" since "it's well documented and clear what his views on infidelity are." This does not mean though that their "marriage is close to ending."

"They have had some difficult discussions but are still very much together. They've got a lovely family and she wants to do everything she can to keep it together," the source said.

FitzGerald has since returned to the Costwolds following a trip home to Ireland after West and James' kissing photos made headlines. She and the actor brushed off rumours of a divorce when they were seen out for a jog in the idyllic Wiltshire village on Tuesday.

Dominic West's wife's mother pays tribute to her 'DARLING' son-in-law

She also seemed to be in good spirits when she was spotted taking her dog out for a walk on Sunday. FitzGerald gave the paparazzi a smile as she enjoyed the walk. Likewise, FitzGerald's mother, Olda, seemed to hint that everything is going well for the couple when she called West her "darling" son-in law on social media.