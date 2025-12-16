A young doctor, visiting the city from Nicaragua, was found dead inside a Dollar Tree freezer in Little Havana, Miami. As investigators work to piece together her final hours, one question looms large: how did a respected physician and mother of two end up dying alone inside a shop freezer?

How the Body Was Discovered Inside the Store

Miami Police were called to the Dollar Tree at 968 Southwest 8th Street just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, following a disturbing report from a store employee. According to police radio transmissions, staff members found a naked woman inside the store's walk-in freezer located in a back storage area.

Video from the scene showed officers and fire rescue personnel entering the rear of the shop wearing gloves and carrying equipment. Dispatch recordings revealed that staff did not recognise the woman, adding to the mystery surrounding how she entered the premises unnoticed.

Police later confirmed the woman had entered the store on Saturday night shortly before closing. Surveillance footage reportedly shows her walking in alone, purchasing nothing, and then moving toward the back of the store.

Investigators believe she remained inside the freezer overnight until she was discovered the next morning.

Who Was Helen Sanchez?

The woman was identified as 32-year-old Helen Massiell Garay Sanchez, a physician originally from El Viejo, Nicaragua. According to family statements and social media profiles, she was an anaesthesiologist specialising in congenital heart disease and worked at children's hospitals in Managua and Chinandega.

Friends and colleagues described her as a devoted doctor whose work helped children with complex heart conditions. In September, she attended an international medical conference in Mexico, highlighting her growing professional reputation.

Garay was also a mother of two young children, both of whom remain in Nicaragua. Her social media activity shows she had been in Miami since at least December 4, visiting relatives. Nothing posted publicly suggested distress or danger in the days leading up to her death.

What Police Know

Miami Police have classified Garay's death as an unclassified death while they await the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's findings. Investigators have stated there are currently no signs of foul play.

Detectives are speaking with family members to determine whether Garay may have been dealing with mental health issues. Police have not confirmed why she entered the freezer or whether the door became locked from the inside.

Emergency responders found no immediate evidence of violence at the scene. Officers have said the case remains open as they continue reviewing surveillance footage and medical findings to establish the cause of death.

Family Grief and the Search for Answers

Garay's family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to return her body to Nicaragua for burial. The fundraiser describes her death as a tragic accident while abroad and emphasises her dedication to medicine and motherhood.

The page states that donations will be used for repatriation, transportation, and funeral costs so she can be laid to rest surrounded by loved ones. Messages of condolence have poured in, with many expressing disbelief that such a promising life ended in such a baffling way.

For now, questions remain unanswered. Why did Garay go into the freezer? Was she seeking shelter, privacy, or something else entirely? Until the medical examiner releases official findings, the mystery surrounding her death continues to haunt both investigators and those who knew her best.