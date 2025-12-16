A white supremacist group tied to the extremist Patriot Front is building and training at a hidden rural compound in Tennessee, describing it to members as a place for 'like-blooded people'. Investigators and community watchdogs have documented the transformation of a 122-acre property in Tellico Plains, Monroe County, into a hub for Patriot Front members and other far-right extremists, including training in combat and martial arts under the guise of 'community building' events.

Patriot Front is a white supremacist organisation founded after the 2017 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is led by Thomas Ryan Rousseau, whose group espouses the creation of a white ethnostate and frequently distributes racist propaganda nationwide.

Hidden Training Hub In Tennessee

Local investigations first brought national attention to the property when researchers revealed that a large woodland parcel near Shadden Road was quietly purchased and linked to extremist activity. According to county records, the land was acquired in 2021 for approximately £229,000 ($287,000) by Liudmila Culpepper, whose husband Brian Culpepper has long ties to neo-Nazi circles.

Publicly accessible social media posts from Patriot Front members and affiliates show images of gatherings at the Tennessee property, sometimes described in group Telegram channels as 'community building project' days. Those posts include photos of construction work on what appears to be a large building intended as a combined martial arts dojo, a temple for racist heathen worship, and living quarters for members.

One prominent figure tied to the compound is Ian Michael Elliott, a known Patriot Front member who has openly posted to closed messaging channels that he now lives on the land 'full time' and is 'getting more of my crew on the land'. Elliott has previously served as a security figure for the national leadership, including acting as bodyguard for Patriot Front founder Rousseau at public demonstrations.

Investigators describe the compound in Tellico Plains as a new focal point for extremist networking and possibly recruitment. A NewsChannel 5 investigation noted that members have used the site to host other white supremacist groups, including those from Texas, and that videos posted online reveal combat training that often leaves participants bruised and bloodied.

Experts tracking the group note that, despite public claims of non-violence, these training sessions involve mixed martial arts and other combat skills that critics say could be used to escalate conflicts during street actions or rallies.

Ideology and Organisational Context

Patriot Front is widely categorised by researchers as a white supremacist and white nationalist group that claims only those of European descent are true Americans. The Anti-Defamation League describes the group as one that believes 'those in America who are not of European ancestry are not truly American'.

Legal documents tied to related litigation reveal the organisation's internal manifesto, which calls on members to preserve 'our inheritance of European blood' and discusses a 'revolution' that would return the nation to what its adherents see as traditional values.

Membership of Patriot Front has been linked to a broad network of white supremacist and neo-Nazi organisations. Reports outline connections to 'Active Clubs', a collection of extremist combat and fight-club groups, indicating that the Tennessee compound could serve as a hub for these overlapping circles.

A local advocate from the Southern Poverty Law Center explained that Patriot Front, despite its attempts to brand itself with patriotic imagery, is deeply rooted in extremist ideologies, including racist and antisemitic beliefs.

The Community Response

While Patriot Front has not been designated as a terrorist group by the US government, its members have faced legal consequences. In January 2025, a federal court ordered the group to pay roughly £2.0 million ($2.7 million) in damages after a musician was assaulted during a 2022 demonstration in Boston, reinforcing concerns that the organisation's activities can cross into criminal conduct.

Local responses in Tennessee have been mixed. Some community members express concern about the presence of a racist compound in their region, while others question the level of transparency and oversight by authorities. Independent watchdogs have called for greater community awareness and law enforcement engagement, noting that training activities and recruitment messaging could pose broader public safety risks.

Attempts to frame the organisation's activities as benign have emerged on social media and alternative platforms, with some individuals alleging the group exists for self-defence or cultural preservation. These narratives, however, have been widely disputed by major extremism researchers and civil rights groups.

As building continues and the compound's use expands, researchers and community advocates say monitoring the site and its activities will be critical to understanding the long-term impact of this emerging extremist enclave.