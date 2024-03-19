Negotiations between Elon Musk-owned social media platform X and Don Lemon reportedly fell through after the former CNN host requested a Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 (£3.93) million signing bonus, and an ownership stake in the company.

A document obtained by The New York Post sheds light on the extensive requests reportedly made by Don Lemon during negotiations to host a show on X, formerly known as Twitter. These requests reportedly included an $8 (£6.29) million annual salary, a Tesla Cybertruck and editorial control over news content policy on Musk's controversy-plagued social media platform, which came under fire last month for leaving up a slavery post.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Lemon's requests reportedly extended beyond the initial contract discussions. The other requests included a private jet to Las Vegas, a luxury suite for him and his fiancé, and company coverage of their expenses during the trip.

Despite reported high demands from Lemon's agents in December, Musk initially agreed to the interview. Following his departure from CNN in April, the left-leaning anchor announced his return to the media on Musk's social media platform in January.

"My new media company's first project is The Don Lemon Show. It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening," the firebrand host added. "And you'll find it first on X, the biggest space for free space in the world," he added.

Don Lemon Questions Elon Musk About Meeting Trump: 'Did He Ask You for Money?'



MUSK: "I was at a breakfast at a friend's place and Donald Trump came by. That's it."



LEMON: "Are you going to loan him money to help pay his legal bills?"



MUSK: "I'm not paying his legal bills in…

An X spokesperson told The Post that the company "did not have a final or signed agreement with Don Lemon or "The Don Lemon Show'" before Musk sat down for the explosive interview last week, where the billionaire revealed his political preference.

A glimpse through the Elon Musk-Don Lemon deal fiasco

Last week, Lemon told tech journalist Kara Swisher that X threatened to fire him if he did not attend the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas, one of the most awaited events on the tech calendar where tech giants, including X, showcase try to attract more advertisers.

Denying these allegations, a spokesperson for X called Lemon's claim "a disingenuous lie." Sources familiar with the situation claim the host requested a private jet for himself and his fiancé to attend CES in Las Vegas.

Aside from this, Lemon reportedly wanted to be put up in a luxury suite and company coverage of their expenses (bill for alcoholic beverages and massages) during the stay. Sources said that the negotiations entered its next stage when Musk hired NBCUniversal advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as X's new CEO.

However, negotiations stalled due to Lemon's additional requests, which included additional staff and a marketing budget in the $10-15 (£7.87-11.80) million range. "There is nothing in your list of demands that you claim Don made of X that is true. Literally nothing," a spokesperson for Lemon told The Post.