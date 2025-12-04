The festive period in the Philippines has been abruptly overshadowed by the confirmation of a new tropical depression, Wilma. What began as a mere low-pressure area east of the Eastern Visayas has now rapidly escalated into Tropical Depression Wilma, immediately placing millions under threat.

As residents brace for the impact, the authorities have issued a stark warning: initial landfall is expected in less than 48 hours, threatening to bring severe wind and wave hazards to the heart of the country.

Issued today at 11:00 AM, the first official bulletin confirmed the centre of Tropical Depression Wilma was located 625 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.6°N, 130.4°E).

While currently maintaining maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the centre, with gusts of up to 55 km/h, its present movement—west southwestward at 20 km/h—puts it on a collision course with highly vulnerable coastal communities.

The human consequence of this immediate development is immense. The speed and direction of the storm means local disaster risk reduction and management offices are now scrambling to enact safety protocols, knowing that every hour is crucial in protecting lives and property.

This is particularly worrying as the forecast track sees Wilma making its initial landfall over Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands sometime between tomorrow (05 December) evening and Saturday morning (06 December).

The Immediate Threat Of Tropical Depression WILMA To Coastal Life

With the storm's approach confirmed, the authorities have already triggered Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 for several key regions. This signal warns the public that minimal to minor threat to life and property is possible due to strong winds ranging from 39 to 61 km/h (Beaufort 6 to 7), with a warning lead time of 36 hours.

The areas currently under this urgent wind signal span major parts of the central and southern Philippines, demanding immediate precautionary measures.

In Visayas, the following provinces are included:

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

In Mindanao, the threat extends to:

Surigao del Norte (including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands)

Dinagat Islands

The immediate danger extends far beyond land. A grim Gale Warningis now in effect, transforming the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas, into treacherous zones.

Mariners are facing potentially catastrophic conditions. The 24-Hour Sea Condition Outlook is bleak, with up to very rough seas forecast. The northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, and the entire seaboard of Northern Samar, are expected to see waves reaching a staggering 5.5 m.

For those regions seeing waves up to 4.5 m—including Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar and Albay—the order is clear and non-negotiable: Sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels.

Mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbor as soon as possible until winds and waves subside.' Even smaller seacrafts, such as motorbancas, operating in areas expecting rough seas (up to 4.0 m) or moderate to rough seas (up to 2.5 m) are strongly advised not to venture out.

The Broader Impact And Forecast Track Of Tropical Depression WILMA

The dangers are not solely due to the tropical depression itself. Wilma is compounding hazards already being brought by the Northeast Monsoon, which is set to bring strong to gale-force gusts over large parts of Luzon and Visayas, even in areas not under a direct wind signal.

This means communities in the Ilocos Region, CALABARZON, and Bicol Region must also remain acutely aware of potential wind damage today and into the weekend.

The latest tracking information confirms that the storm will continue its west southwestward trajectory until Saturday (06 December) before pivoting to move generally westward. This path guarantees a prolonged period of impact for the central Philippines.

After its initial landfall, Wilma is expected to continue to traverse Visayas until next week, Monday (08 December). It will then emerge over the Sulu Sea and may pass over northern Palawan between Monday evening and Tuesday (09 December) morning.

Crucially, the storm's intensity outlook confirms that while Wilma will slightly intensify before landfall, it is expected to remain a tropical depression throughout the forecast period while over land and sea—though the bulletin warns that further intensification is likely once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

In light of these continuous developments, all concerned disaster risk reduction and management offices are on high alert. The public, particularly those living in areas identified as highly susceptible to the dual threat of wind and heavy rainfall, must heed the advice of local officials regarding evacuations and precautionary measures.

With the next tropical cyclone bulletin due at 5:00 PM today, the nation waits with bated breath for the next update on Tropical Depression Wilma.