Donald Trump Jr. took to social media on Monday to share what he thinks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $25 million Spotify contract.

The ex-president's son tweeted an article from the New York Post about musicians fuming over the megadeal. It has the headline "Harry and Meghan's $25M Spotify deal a 'kick in the teeth' to musicians." On it, he wrote "Stop oppressing them!!!

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are earning more for their Archewell Audio Spotify podcast than musicians get from their streamed songs. The article cited two musicians who expressed their dismay and frustration at the unfair payment setup.

Harrison Rhys, who headlines gigs and has had some of his songs played on the BBC, called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contract an "unethical kick in the teeth." He said what "Spotify have done is unethical" since musicians are "only being paid £0.0038 [about half a cent] per stream."

"In reality who wouldn't want to accept that sort of money to have their podcast broadcast and it is likely to be a positive thing for their listeners as the Sussexes definitely are doing a lot of good with their projects around the world," Rhys continued adding, "But this last year has been the most difficult one for musicians where many have had the majority of their income lost so I feel this is a kick in the teeth."

Singer-songwriter Callum Gardner, who has been writing songs since he was 12, said he never gets paid from Spotify. He admitted that "it's hard" and that he does not know what they are "supposed to do because they have all the power and somehow all of the artists have all agreed."

The outcry has led to famous musicians Kate Bush, Chris Martin, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and 150 others to call the attention of the U.K. government to change how musicians get paid when their songs are streamed online.

Musicians' Union deputy general secretary Naomi Pohl said that now is the time for a change. She is hopeful that the government is listening so streaming can be fixed and in turn "get a better deal for all music makers."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle produce feel-good podcasts for Spotify. They had their premiere episode in December 2020 with Elton John, James Corden, and other famous names as their first guests.