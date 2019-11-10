US President Donald Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania to the Alamaba-LSU football match at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday. As the couple waved at the crowd before the game started, they received a big cheer.

The president and the first lady of the US received a mostly cheerful welcome from the crowd. They had gathered to watch a major college football game between the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University. The crowd broke out in a "USA" chant and cheers of "Trump 2020" after the couple was introduced.

Such a supportive crowd here at the #LSUvsBAMA game as President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS wave to fans during halftime. pic.twitter.com/f4X2irTOaE — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 9, 2019

The White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who travelled with the first couple to the game took to twitter.

However, the Trumps weren't noticed by the over 100,000 large crowd in the stadium. But, they came to know about their presence when they were shown on the venue screens.

The couple were formally introduced to the crowd when the game had its first timeout. As expected, they were booed along with the overwhelming cheers, CNN reports.

POTUS exchanged pleasantries with the guests in the box. Republican politicians from Louisiana and Alabama, including GOP congressman Bradley Byrne were seated in the box. He is running in the Alabama Republican primary for US Senate against Trump's former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The box belongs to Jim Wilson, an Alabama real estate businessman and University of Alabama board of trustee member.

The Alabama marching band performed their tribute to the US troops for the Veterans Day weekend. Donald Trump and Melania left the stadium when about eight minutes were left in the fourth quarter.

This was Trump's third time attending a major sporting event in two weeks. The crowd in Alabama was friendly than his home New York City where he watched the UFC match and even Washington DC where he attended the World Series game.

A Baby Trump balloon was slashed and deflated at some distance from the stadium by an unidentified man.