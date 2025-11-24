A second-year teacher at a Christian academy in Mobile, Alabama—recently named 'Teacher of the Year' at the school—was arrested after a Facebook video appeared to show her beating her 12-year-old son.

Teacher Arrested For Beating Her Child

Randi Nicole Staples, 44, a teacher at Cottage Hill Christian Academy, who was awarded 'Teacher of the Year' back in May, was arrested after a disturbing video of her appearing to abuse her child was posted and shared on Facebook.

The video was briefly online before it was removed, but copies of the video continued to circulate. The video showed Staples in what appeared to be an attempt to discipline the child.

One of Staples' children recorded video of her cursing at her 12-year-old son and telling him about 'cleaning after himself'. The video appears to show Staples striking her son with what looks like a belt or strap, then lifting him by his hair while continuing to scold him. According to investigators, the footage shows the child being hit 22 times in about 15 seconds as he cried out in distress.

Sheriff Paul Burch of Mobile County remarked 'It's almost like a dual personality. Because by all accounts, I'm told she is a good teacher and well respected. And yet what happens in the home is clearly opposite to that,' noting that Staples had previously been recognised as 'Teacher of the Year'.

In the interview with NBC 15, the sheriff said, 'People are entitled to discipline their children how they choose, but that went well beyond discipline. It was abuse.'

He characterised Staples' behaviour, as captured in the video, as 'repulsive'.

He added, 'And it was sickening to see somebody repeatedly strike their child, then grab them by the hair and yell and curse at them. I think the last strike was across his arms. There was never any question or doubt that she was ultimately going to be arrested.'

On 16 November 2025, Staples was taken into custody and charged with felony wilful abuse of a child under 18 before being booked into the Mobile Metro Jail. Sheriff Burch said that the investigation continues and he expects more to be uncovered.

Through her lawyer, Louis Hale Jr., Nicole Staples submitted a written plea of not guilty and requested that a preliminary hearing be scheduled.

Cottage Hill Christian Academy's Response

Following the revelation of the incident, Cottage Hill Christian Academy released a statement affirming that the institution will cooperate with the Department of Human Resources, the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, and the Mobile County District Attorney's Office as the investigation proceeds.

They also stressed that the students remain their top priority, 'Cottage Hill Christian Academy prioritises the well-being of children above all else,' said Head of School Chris Brazell. 'We will always act promptly, transparently, and responsibly when matters arise that may impact the safety or integrity of our school community.'

The school has since terminated Staples' employment following her arrest over alleged misconduct toward her child at home. The school had placed her on leave, cooperated fully with Mobile police and county authorities, and launched an independent investigation. While the incident occurred off‑campus, the academy emphasised its commitment to student safety and a Christ‑centred environment.