On Sunday, 14 December 2025, a Bondi Beach shooting rampage in Sydney, Australia, unfolded, killing what has been confirmed to be fifteen people, including a 10-year-old girl, the youngest victim of the horrific shooting, while 42 others were injured and hospitalised. A father-and-son duo opened fire, targeting Jews who were celebrating Hanukkah at an event called Chanukkah By Sea.

One of the gunmen was 24-year-old Naveed Akram, who was shot and is currently in critical condition in the hospital under police guard. His accomplice, his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was shot dead at the scene by police.

As the terror attack unfolded, another hero emerged when a woman—a stranger, shielded a three-year-old girl named Gigi from the bullets.

Wayne and Vanessa Lose Gigi During the Gunfire

When the attack happened, Gigi's parents, Wayne and Vanessa, who have three children, including Gigi, were at Archer Park—a grassy area and playground near the beach and the Bondi Pavilion.

According to reports by Sky News Australia, Wayne and Vanessa were at opposite ends of the park and immediately sought shelter, grabbing their children to protect them from the gunshots. Wayne was with their daughter, Capri, and the two hid under a nearby table.

Their other child was with Vanessa, and the two parents frantically called each other amid the chaos to confirm the whereabouts of their youngest child, Gigi, especially if she was safe.

When they realised that neither of them had their youngest and could not locate her, an 'absolute panic' set in.

Speaking to the news outlet, Wayne recalled, 'Maybe a minute later Vanessa called and said: "Have you got Gigi?" and I'm like, I don't have Gigi. She didn't have Gigi, and that's when the absolute panic just set in.'

Vanessa recalled that Gigi was dancing in the grass right in front of her just moments before the shooting happened, and she said 'she was gone.'

In the interview, Wayne's and Vanessa's expressions were visibly still marked by shock and trauma from what they experienced on a day that was supposed to be filled with celebration and happiness.

Vanessa said, 'All I can do is scream: "Where is my family? Where's my little girl? Where's my little girl?"'

The mother of three recalled how she frantically began searching for Gigi when a New South Wales Police officer—who she said was 'shot in the head'—grabbed her and got her down to safety.

'I actually tried to grab the policeman's gun, and he grabbed me. I was ready to just get in there and just – I didn't know what to do. I could just see blood everywhere, and then I stayed down,' Vanessa said.

A Stranger Took a Bullet for Three-Year-Old Gigi

The two parents waited for the shooting to stop, saying they waited for what 'felt like hours.' Wayne and their other daughter, Capri, were reunited with Vanessa.

Wayne searched for their three-year-old after handing Capri to his wife. He said in the interview, 'I went looking. There was just blood and bodies everywhere, and she was wearing a pink skirt, and I saw this lady lying on top of her.'

Wayne identified the heroic stranger as Jess—a woman who had also been shot and was bleeding—but despite her condition, Jess reassured him, saying, 'I've got your daughter. I've been protecting her.'

The father expressed his emotional gratitude to Jess and said that Gigi was 'petrified.'

'You've saved my daughter's life. I said I'll be indebted to you for the rest of my life,' Wayne said to Jess.

Wayne remained with Jess and recalled that he spoke to her for about ten minutes before she was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Wayne and Vanessa also recalled the horrifying scene they witnessed that day, saying, 'It was the most appalling experience that this can happen in Australia, and we're just lying there, and shots were coming. We were like sitting ducks.'

They added that 'it's an absolute miracle' their family survived. Vanessa also asked everyone to pray for those who lost their lives and their families, saying, 'Please, everyone, light your Hanukkah candles, please. Let's pray. We're all here for you. We're strong, and we're gonna get through this.'

Wayne also said, 'Australia will never be the same.'