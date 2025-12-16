Hollywood is reeling following news that acclaimed director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were found stabbed to death on Sunday, 14 December 2025, in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles. The discovery was made after a medical call around 3.30 p.m., with officials later confirming the case as an apparent double homicide.

Police have named their son, Nick Reiner, 32, as the prime suspect. He was taken into custody without bail. Authorities are actively investigating, and formal charges are expected to be filed as prosecutors review the evidence.

As details of the tragedy emerged, those close to the family reportedly said they are 'not surprised' that Nick had been identified as a suspect.

Inner Circle 'Not Surprised' By Nick's Arrest

Nick, the middle child of Rob and Michele, has long been described as troubled. He was reportedly notoriously violent, and neighbours and friends claimed they 'instantly knew' that he was allegedly responsible for his parents' deaths. They were 'not surprised,' believing he had 'demons inside him,' according to a report by the New York Post.

A neigbour, who asked not to be named, recalled another incident a few years back involving Nick: 'This is not the first time their son has been violent.' Another added, 'I just never thought it would ever get to this point.'

Nick's former classmate admitted that she 'instantly knew it was him' upon hearing the news. Others echoed similar sentiments, saying Nick had 'demons for the longest time.'

Trevor Taufahema, a neighbourhood worker, described Nick as a 'strange individual' and noted his struggles with addiction. 'You could tell something was a little off with him ... You can tell he had, like, some problems with drug addiction.' Taufahema also recalled Nick being homeless at times, 'I think he was homeless a few times, but I know he lived in this house.'

Rob Wanted Nick To Get Help Amid Drug Addiction

Friends and neighbours of the couple said that what happened was 'such a nightmare,' and that 'the whole thing is a tragedy.' Rob was reportedly devastated by his son's inability to overcome addiction. Nick had been in and out of rehab since age 15.

Another neighbour explained that Rob wanted Nick to go to rehab, but his son has another idea to get help. The neighbour said, 'I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility. And I know they have argued about that for years.'

In 2018, Nick himself admitted in an episode of the Dopey podcast that he once trashed his parents' home during a meth-fuelled rage. He shared, 'It's not much of a story. I got totally spun out on uppers — I think it was coke and something else — and I was up for days on end.'

He said, 'I started punching out some things in my guest house. Everything in the guest house got wrecked.'

Remembering Rob and Michele

Taufahema remembered Rob and Michele as 'great people, great people,' noting their kindness and generosity. He recalled Michele once giving him an umbrella on a rainy day and said the pair always checked in on him: 'Every time they see me in my car outside, they always ask if I was OK, if I needed anything, food.'

The worker was shocked upon hearing of their deaths: 'I was like, "Oh my God, I know these people." They're the sweetest people in the world.'

Another neighbour described the loss as 'very, very devastating', adding: 'Rob was a dear friend. And Michele, I cannot imagine.'

The couple were remembered as 'the kindest, most loving and generous people you will ever meet.'