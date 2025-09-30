Donald Trump has provoked fierce backlash after posting a racist deepfake video mocking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The clip, uploaded on 29 September 2025, came just hours after failed White House budget talks, fueling criticism that the president is inflaming division at a moment when the US faces a potential government shutdown.

Donald Trump Shares Deepfake Racist Video

According to CNN Politics, Trump posted the video on Truth Social and X. The post came soon after a meeting in the Oval Office with Schumer, Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The discussion ended without agreement on healthcare funding, raising fears of a shutdown at midnight on 30 September. Hours later, the president uploaded the manipulated video, which has since spread widely across platforms.

Schumer, Jeffries Depicted in the Video

The deepfake showed Schumer at a podium speaking in an AI-generated voice while Jeffries stood beside him. Jeffries was dressed in a sombrero and moustache, with mariachi music playing in the background, as per Newsweek. The fabricated audio had Schumer saying, 'There's no way to sugarcoat it: Nobody likes Democrats anymore.'

Other lines claimed Democrats had lost support among Black and Latino voters and needed undocumented immigrants to replace them. The fake voice also mocked minorities with vulgar language and offensive stereotypes.

The portrayal of Jeffries reinforced racist caricatures while suggesting Democrats wanted to bribe immigrants with free healthcare.

Chuck, Hakeem Slam Trump

Jeffries quickly responded on X the following morning, writing: 'Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down.' He later posted a photo linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as further criticism.

If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums. https://t.co/d1QrMSeAh7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

Schumer also reacted online, saying: 'If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can't negotiate. You can only throw tantrums.'

Bigotry will get you nowhere.



Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare.



We are NOT backing down. pic.twitter.com/D0xyFiIGkC — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 30, 2025

Their comments highlighted anger not only at the video's racist content but also at the president's use of it as political theatre during sensitive negotiations.

Why the Deepfake Video is a Big Deal

The controversy erupted as the government faced a funding deadline at midnight on 30 September. Disputes over healthcare subsidies and Republican demands to block coverage for noncitizens have stalled progress.

Without a deal, hundreds of thousands of federal workers could face delayed pay, while public services risk disruption. The uproar over Trump's post threatens to overshadow the urgent talks on averting a shutdown.

Republican leaders defended their stance, with Speaker Mike Johnson stating that Schumer aimed to reinstate free health care for undocumented immigrants. Vice President JD Vance also blamed Democrats for failing to compromise.

Yet Democrats insisted no such provisions existed in their proposals. Senator Patty Murray stressed that undocumented immigrants remain barred from federal health programmes and warned that millions of Americans could see premiums rise if Republicans block a funding deal.

The incident recalls Trump's 2018–2019 shutdown, which lasted a record 35 days. A senior GOP aide warned this crisis might top the last shutdown.'

Now, as funding hangs in the balance, Trump's decision to spread a racist deepfake has not only sparked outrage but also deepened distrust at a critical political moment.