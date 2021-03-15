Former United States President Donald Trump has some strong reactions to Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, but is afraid of going public with his opinions due to the cancel culture.

Jason Miller, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, revealed that the ex-POTUS who has previously also spoken against the Duchess of Sussex isn't impressed with her explosive tell-all either. During an appearance on Steve Bannon's podcast last week, Miller said that Trump told him he could "make a little news" by giving his reaction to Meghan and Harry's interview - but ultimately decided it wasn't a good idea considering what happened with Piers Morgan.

"When I was talking to the president this morning...he's like: 'Yeah, [Meghan's] no good. I said that and now everybody's seeing it. But you realise if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get cancelled. Look at Piers'," Millers shared.

Morgan quit as an anchor at Good Morning Britain last week after facing backlash over his reaction to the interview, in which he said that he "didn't believe a word" of what Meghan said including her racism claims and mental health struggles. Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, has received more than 41,000 complaints about the anchor, including one from Meghan herself.

However, there were also at least three petitions calling for him to be reinstated on GMB, which have garnered more than 240,000 signatures. Millers revealed that Trump is supporting Piers in the entire controversy, and believes that the recent agitation against the journalist is "just the latest chapter of woke culture."

Trump told Miller: "I'm on Team Piers. Piers is the best, he's the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticised Meghan Markle."

Trump had last spoken about the "Suits" alum in September last year when a reporter asked for his comment on her and Harry encouraging "people to vote for Joe Biden." "I'm not a fan of hers and I would say this, and she has probably heard this, I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's going to need it," the 74-year-old had said.

He had also famously called her "nasty" in 2019 during an interview with The Sun ahead of his visit to the UK, though he later denied it on Twitter despite the comments being recorded. When told about Meghan's support to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 elections and her remarks about him being "divisive" and a "misogynist," Trump had said: "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty."