A single blue moment captured at the US Open has ignited a storm of speculation over Donald Trump's health.

US President Donald Trump, 79, was seen taking a striking, blue-coloured 'tablet' between his teeth while watching the US Open men's final on Sunday, 7 September 2025. That fleeting moment, captured near New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium, instantly became a viral sensation, prompting furious online debate over its identity and underlying implications.

Photographer Describes the Scene, Leaves Questions Lingering

Award-winning Argentinian photographer Andres Kudacki snapped the moment as Trump watched the match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Initially, Kudacki posted on X that Trump was 'taking a tablet', deliberately choosing a broad term that could refer to either a mint or a medication, since he did not witness the object being extracted from any container. He remarked, 'He was very discreet.'

The object triggered a flood of theories on social media. Suggestions ranged from blue-coloured wintergreen Altoids or Tic Tacs to a host of prescription drugs like Adderall, Viagra, Valium, Lexapro and even blood-pressure medication Hygroton.

An AI bot on X, Grok, speculated possibilities including clonazepam, alprazolam, Adderall, or an OTC drug like naproxen, but cautioned that identification was uncertain without further detail.

Meanwhile, reputable outlets framed the mystery clearly: it could be an innocuous breath freshener — or a medicament.

Experts Urge Caution Amid Health Scrutiny

Health commentary has accompanied the speculation. Some online voices suggested the object might be a low-dose aspirin tablet commonly chewed for cardiovascular benefit. Others floated the idea of a stimulant like Adderall for alertness. Medical experts emphasise the importance of restraint: such conjecture can be misleading without concrete evidence or medical confirmation.

Reports indicated that a White House aide ultimately described the object as a mint, aligning with Trump's known habit of discreetly using breath fresheners, most notably during his hush-money trial, where he frequently reached for Altoid Smalls from his pocket.

Context: Public Health Concerns and Visual Fuel for Rumour

The micro-moment gained extra attention against the backdrop of renewed concern over Trump's health. In July, the White House revealed his diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition marked by poor vein circulation and swelling in the ankles. His April medical report listed daily medications: rosuvastatin and ezetimibe (for cholesterol) and aspirin, though no mention was made of blood-pressure drugs.

That context, combined with Trump's limited public appearances over the recent Labour Day weekend and occasional bruises on his hands, has amplified public scrutiny, making even the smallest gestures seem loaded with meaning.

Where Truth and Curiosity Intersect

This incident is less about the object itself and more about how modern media breeds rapid conjecture. Without seeing a labelled container or an imprint, health professionals say it is impossible to definitively identify a pill from a photograph.

That doesn't stop the court of public opinion from filling in the blanks, mixing anxiety, humour and political subtext.

For many, the simpler explanation, a mint, fits better than sensational theories. But in a climate where every gesture is scrutinised, 'Schrödinger's Pill' remains both a breath freshener and a medicine, until proven otherwise.