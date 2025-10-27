Chinese actor Yu Menglong passed away over a month ago, but his death has continued to stir rumours that it wasn't just an accidental fall, making it hard for everyone still grieving to move on peacefully. A video circulating on social media fueled the rumours that he was tortured before he died.

Tian Hairong's Video Fuels Rumours Yu Menglong Was Tortured

Tian Hairong, a veteran Chinese actress, and Yu Menglong had not worked together. Several reports, however, claimed that she was also invited to an event attended by the Eternal Love actor on the night of 10 September 2025, the night before he died.

Hairong uploaded a video on social media while she was preparing a drink for herself. The clip appears harmless at first glance; however, many noticed a strange noise in the background. And they felt that it was from someone who had been tortured, probably in the next room, because the howls sounded painful.

Yu Menglong's fans believed that it was him who was being tormented at the event because they were not convinced that his death was accidental, as the authorities reported. The controversial video only fueled the rumors that Menglong was murdered.

Social Media Furious After Watching Tian Hairong's Video

Tian Hairong's viral video was shared on Facebook and edited to slow down the part where the alleged painful cries in the background can be heard. Unfortunately, while netizens couldn't help but react with anger at the abuse they believed was happening at the time, Hairong appeared unbothered.

This prompted many to criticise the Princess Silver star. Some referred to her as 'evil' and others described her as a 'demon.' Several accused her of being cruel and heartless for allegedly tolerating the abuse happening in the next room.

Although there's no concrete evidence implicating Hairong in Yu Menglong's death, his fans are eager to accuse anyone they perceive as responsible for his unexpected and untimely demise.

What Really Happened To Yu Menglong?

Yu MYu Menglong was reported dead on 11 September 2025. Several accounts, however, claim he attended an event with his friends the previous night, on 10 September 2025.

Authorities said he died after falling in a residential building in Beijing, China, and ruled out foul play. Menglong's fans, however, were not convinced that he died due to the fall. They suspected that he was pushed from the building and tortured beforehand.

An alleged autopsy report commissioned by the Jiatia Police Station leaked online. The document revealed that Menglong's death was not as reported because it wasn't consistent with a natural fall.

The autopsy report allegedly indicated signs of physical trauma. Menglong reportedly suffered internal bleeding, multiple fractures, and liver lacerations. Reports of genital injuries added to speculation about the circumstances of his death.

His scalp showed signs of being pulled hard. He also reportedly lost all of his teeth, had a broken nose, and suffered several lacerations on his body.

While the autopsy report making the rounds online was not officially confirmed, Menglong's fans believed it because they doubted the initial report of his cause of death.

Menglong's death has sparked various rumours, from him having 'Black death warrant' to being an offering to a longevity ritual. It remains unclear what really happened, especially because of the nonstop reports about his death.