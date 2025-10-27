The posthumously published memoir of prominent Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre revealed another shocking allegation. One particular story in the memoir involves Hollywood actor George Clooney, whom former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly bragged about engaging in an intimate act.

Giuffre's memoir, 'Nobody's Girl,' revealed one story involving Clooney and Maxwell. In the book, Maxwell returned from an event, visibly excited. Maxwell bragged about having allegedly engaged in a sexual act with Clooney in the bathroom in a random event. Despite the inclusion of the story, Giuffre made clear that she could not confirm whether it really happened or not, but noted how Maxwell supposedly continued to brag about the encounter.

'She came back giddy as a schoolgirl with an explosion of news, with all the buildup and excitement in her voice you'd think she was the next crown princess,' wrote Giuffre in the memoir. 'But she had given George Clooney a b*** j** in the bathroom at some random event. She never let that one down.'

'Whether that was true or not, we'll never know,' wrote Giuffre.

This is not the first time Giuffre mentioned the story, having first written about it in an unpublished book, 'The Billionaire's Playboy Club.' A judge in New York unsealed parts of the manuscript in 2020, and among the unsealed parts was the supposed bathroom encounter between Maxwell and Clooney.

Giuffre's Experiences with Epstein

Giuffre, one of the most prominent accusers of Epstein and Maxwell, died by alleged suicide in April 2025 at 41 years old. The memoir offers a look into Giuffre's time with Epstein and Maxwell. Giuffre herself met Maxwell through Epstein, and has said that Maxwell would help Epstein find and keep control of potential victims while maintaining their connections to powerful people.

In the memoir, Giuffre recalled how Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to 'powerful men,' from businessmen to politicians to celebrities.

'Among them were a gubernatorial candidate who was soon to win an election in a Western state and a former US Senator,' wrote Giuffre. The disgraced Prince Andrew has since come under heavy fire and scrutiny as one of the alleged perpetrators. Giuffre also described a 'horrifying assault' by a 'well-known prime minister' who 'took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life.'

Prince Andrew's Alleged Involvement

Giuffre's memoir revealed how she and Prince Andrew engaged in sexual intercourse three times. One of the times was when she was 17 years old, after being trafficked by Epstein. Another time, she said, she was part of an orgy that also involved eight other girls.

'The other girls all seemed and appeared to be under the age of eighteen and didn't really speak English,' wrote Giuffre.

She also recalled that as her legal case progressed, Prince Andrew would make it difficult for her legal team to serve him papers by fleeing to Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The disgraced royal has denied the allegations.

However, in November 2019, Prince Andrew was interviewed on the BBC programme Newsnight, where he was criticised for lacking any empathy when asked to address the allegations. Giuffre described the moment as 'an injection of jet fuel' for her legal team.

'Its contents would not only help us build an ironclad case against the prince but also open the door to potentially subpoenaing his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie,' said Giuffre.