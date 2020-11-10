While Donald Trump is still refusing to concede defeat in the US election citing voter fraud, his ex-wife Ivana Trump is claiming that the reason behind his judgment is that he is "not a good loser."

In a recent interview with People magazine, Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump admitted that the US President doesn't like to lose. She said: "He doesn't like to lose, so he's going to fight, and fight, and fight."

The former model, who was married to the 74-year-old for nearly 15 years before they finalised their divorce in 1991, said she just wants "this whole thing to be over, one way or the other," while noting that she really doesn't care.

Donald Trump is currently arguing that the 2020 contest was "stolen" from him and has declared that he will file court cases in the states where he lost to investigate voter fraud. However, Ivana believes that the President is doing this because he is "not a good loser."

Nonetheless, the businesswoman said her ex-husband will eventually have to accept his loss. She said: "I don't think he has a choice. He's going to go down to Palm Beach and play golf and live the normal life, I think. This is the best choice for what he can do."

Ivana noted that before returning to his normal life, Donald will have to go and declare that he lost. The 71-year-old added: "But he hates to be a loser, that I'm sure of. But if he loses, he loses. He has plenty of money, places to go and live in and enjoy his life."

Donald himself had echoed similar sentiments in a previous interview, telling Fox News Channel's Chris Wallace: "I'm not a good loser. I don't like to lose."

Ivana is also mother to Donald's three oldest children- Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, who have all continued to support their father amid his refusal to accept defeat. However, Ivana wants her kids to relocate to New York and live "normal lives" since their father's presidential term has ended. "Not the Washington life and all that, just in New York or wherever they're going to be and just live their normal lives," she said.

At the same time, Ivana noted that she is not sure of what her children are going to do. She said: "I think they enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen, but now it is — thank God — over. I'm not really sure what they are going to be up to."

Meanwhile, a source close to the Trumps told the outlet that there's "still chaos" within the immediate family and they haven't been able to accept the election results because "nobody was expecting it." The insider said: "It's been a headache."

Another source close to the president's son Eric Trump said they are "very upset" and "it's been hard to watch."