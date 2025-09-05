A Florida grandmother has been convicted of orchestrating the murder of her former son-in-law in one of the state's most closely followed criminal trials.

On 5 September 2025, a Florida jury found Donna Adelson guilty of first‑degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation. The charges relate to the killing of her former son‑in‑law, Daniel Markel, a law professor at Florida State University who was shot in Tallahassee in 2014. Adelson broke down in court after the verdict was read, visibly shaken and crying.

Markel, aged 41 at the time of his death, was in the middle of a long and contentious custody battle with Wendi Adelson, his ex‑wife and Donna Adelson's daughter. The couple shared custody of their two sons, but Wendi had wanted to relocate to South Florida, more than 370 miles away. A judge blocked the move, and Markel refused to relocate, creating a long‑standing point of conflict between the families.

Prosecutors argued that Donna Adelson played a key role in arranging the murder after Markel's refusal to allow the move. The court found that Adelson helped plan and finance a murder‑for‑hire scheme intended to remove the legal obstacle to relocating her grandsons.

Five Convicted in Deadly Family Feud

Donna Adelson is the fifth person convicted in connection with the case. Her son, Charles Adelson, was previously sentenced to life in prison for his involvement. Prosecutors say Charles arranged the killing with the help of his ex‑girlfriend Katherine Magbanua, who acted as the intermediary.

Magbanua, also serving a life sentence, is said to have hired two men: Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera. Garcia is now serving a life sentence, while Rivera, who cooperated with the prosecution, is serving 19 years. Rivera's cooperation was considered instrumental in building the case against the other participants, including Donna Adelson.

Wendi Adelson has denied any involvement in the plot and has not been charged. Prosecutors described Donna Adelson during the trial as a controlling figure with both the financial means and emotional motive to see the plan carried out. Her defence team argued that others were more directly involved and questioned the strength of the evidence linking her to the murder.

What Sentence Awaits Donna Adelson?

Although found guilty, Donna Adelson has not yet been sentenced. Florida Second Judicial Circuit Judge Stephen Everett has scheduled a case management hearing for 14 October 2025. Sentencing will take place after that date, giving the court time to consider both aggravating and mitigating factors.

Adelson's age may be raised during the sentencing process, but Florida law provides for strict penalties in first‑degree murder convictions. Her co‑conspirators have all received significant prison terms, including life sentences in multiple cases. The judge has not confirmed whether Adelson will receive the same outcome.

Following the verdict, the courtroom heard from Ruth Markel, the mother of the victim, who described the long‑term grief the family has faced. 'We have lost a treasure,' she said. 'For 11 years we have been forced to a life filled with unimaginable pain and heartbreak.'