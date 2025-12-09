Pornhub's annual statistical review has highlighted a significant shift in global user behaviour, with searches for 'femboy' content entering the top 10 for the first time after jumping 15 places in a single year.

The data suggests a widening disconnect between private consumption habits and the increasingly hostile public discourse surrounding gender identity, particularly within the Gen Z demographic that now dominates the platform's traffic.

Global Trends and the 'Femboy' Phenomenon

Given that Pornhub gets over 3.5 billion visits monthly—traffic figures that rival the combined reach of Netflix, Amazon, and TikTok—these statistical shifts represent a massive sample size of human desire.

While the top spot globally remains held by 'Hentai' (Japanese animated pornography) for the fifth consecutive year, the rapid ascent of the 'femboy' search term—referring to men who present with traditionally feminine aesthetics—indicates a broadening of mainstream tastes. Related searches involving older women also saw significant growth. 'Cougar' jumped 83 per cent, while 'GILF' rocketed up 129 per cent.

Gen Z Driving the Numbers

What is interesting is the timing. Gen Z are now the biggest group watching adult content, and they are also the queerest generation in recorded history. Gallup polling shows one in five identify as LGBTQ. Nearly 5 per cent identify as non-binary. Their viewing habits are a direct reflection of these demographic shifts.

Other searches tell the same story. 'Trans threesome' up 67 per cent. 'Trans amateur' rose 49 per cent. 'Queer' increased 132 per cent. 'Bisexual' saw an 88 per cent jump.

Natassia Dreams, a trans brand ambassador for Pornhub, said: 'What's happening in 2025 is more than just an increase in views; it's a cultural shift. For the first time, trans-led content is the second most-watched category in the industry. People are finally seeking out stories and performers who break old ideas about gender and sexuality.'

The Uncomfortable Contradiction

The data presents a jarring paradox. All these searches are going through the roof at the exact same time lawmakers are passing increasingly hostile legislation against trans people. In the UK, 72 per cent of transgender and non-binary people said they do not feel safe because of their gender identity.

GLAAD put out a report in June tracking anti-LGBTQ incidents. They're recording 2.5 incidents every single day between May 2024 and May 2025. Over half of those—52 per cent—specifically targeted transgender and gender non-conforming people.

Sociologists often refer to this as the 'red state paradox', where regions with the most restrictive laws regarding sexuality often display the highest consumption of 'taboo' pornography. Some research has even found that areas with the strongest anti-trans sentiment show higher rates of people searching for trans-related content. The irony would be funny if it weren't so grim.

The Irony of 'Straight' Attraction

A creator called Hunnypaint told Pornhub something quite revealing: 'It's really amusing to see the popularity of the tag and other similar gender queer search terms rise. I have a lot of fans who reach out to me, telling me that they're straight but still love watching my videos. It seems that for a lot of "straight" guys, attraction is often more rooted in their perceived femininity of someone rather than a gender identity.'

This fluidity challenges the rigid labels often used in public discourse. All these neat little boxes we've created around sexuality - straight, gay, this, that - they're not actually holding up when people can search for whatever they want in private.

15 countries that watch the most p0rn:



1. USA 🇺🇸

2. UK 🇬🇧

3. Hungary 🇭🇺

4. India 🇮🇳

5. Mexico 🇲🇽

6. France 🇫🇷

7. Japan 🇯🇵

8. Canada 🇨🇦

9. Australia 🇦🇺

10. Italy 🇮🇹

11. Germany 🇩🇪

12. Russia 🇷🇺

13. Spain 🇪🇸

14. Philippines 🇵🇭

15. Poland 🇵🇱



Source: Insider Monkey,… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) December 8, 2025

Progress or Fetishisation?

Is this genuine curiosity about gender fluidity? Or are people just fetishising trans individuals? Some people are genuinely exploring their identities. Others are absolutely reducing trans people to a kink. That's the messy reality of visibility—more representation does not automatically translate to respect.

Gen Z's influence cannot be overstated here. They are the ones all over TikTok and Instagram pushing back against rigid gender norms. They're experimenting with presentation in real time online. And now those attitudes are showing up in what they're searching for privately.

The Gap Between Lust and Law

Adult entertainment's always been weirdly good at showing you what people actually want versus what they say they want. It's one of the few places where people drop the performance and search for what genuinely interests them. As one sexuality educator put it, viewers want scenarios that feel like 'real life, but spicier'.

However, the disconnect remains stark. The numbers show record searches happening whilst hate crimes climb and legislation gets more restrictive. People are comfortable enough to search for this content in private, but won't stand up publicly when trans rights are being stripped away. That gap between private behaviour and public action.