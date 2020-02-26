In 2018, gamers who love fighting games finally got their hands on Bandai Namco's new brawler called "Dragon Ball Fighter Z." Fans of the long-running anime series praised the game for its impressive visuals, fast-paced gameplay, and faithfulness to the original source material. In fact, it was recognised as the spiritual successor to Capcom's Vs. series. Post-launch DLC content kept players entertained, while the competitive circuit helped expand its popularity. With two expansions already available, the FighterZ Pass 3 brings new fighters as well as a big change to its core gameplay.

New Z Assists

One of the gameplay elements that add to the controlled chaos on screen is the ability to call for help from any of your reserve fighters. In the original version up until the second season, each character only had one default action when summoned during battle. This mechanic allows players to set up mix-ups or continue combos for maximum damage. However, players have been asking the publisher to add an option to customise a specific action much like in the "Marvel vs. Capcom" series.

Bandai Namco finally gives "Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans what they wanted in the latest update. Each character now has three assist versions that can be assigned upon selection, according to EventHubs. This new feature is not locked behind a paywall for the FighterZ Pass 3, which means those who have not purchased the expansion will still have access to the updated gameplay.

It's the dawn of a new chapter in #DragonBallFighterZ as Kefla prepares to make her entrance!



Buy FighterZ Pass 3 TODAY. to unlock Kefla 2 days early! Order Dragon Ball FighterZ today: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/WZ08IB1P8g February 25, 2020

Two New Fighters

In addition to the tweaked battle mechanics, FighterZ Pass 3 also introduces two new characters: Goku (Ultra Instinct) and Kefla. The latter will be available for individual purchase on Friday, but will be accessible on Wednesday for gamers who purchased the latest expansion content. Meanwhile, the nth iteration of the "Dragon Ball Z" protagonist will be available this spring. In addition to the two, there will be three more characters added to the roster later.

New Comeback Mechanic

Prior to the arrival of the third season update, players relied on the Sparking Blast to turn the tide of battle in their favour. Now, a new comeback element has been added to "Dragon Ball Fighter Z" called Limit-Breaking Power. This is automatically triggered when players are down to their last character. What it does is add extra damage that can be stacked with Sparking Blast. With it in place, matches will continue to be exciting even when the other two members of the team are down.