Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, once again opened up about her love for ballet and revealed that she resumed her lessons despite sustaining a rather painful back injury in the past.

Earlier in April, Duchess Camilla had revealed that she has been secretly learning ballet for over 18 months, confessing that she starts her self-isolation days with her ballet lessons. The 72-year-old recently opened up about her dancing passion during an appearance on the Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live, which she guest-edited.

During the interview, the British royal revealed that she was forced to stop ballet for a short time when she caused herself an injury during one of the lessons, but added that she couldn't wait to resume her classes.

"I managed to obviously do something wrong, did something to my back so I've laid off it for a bit, but I can't wait to get back to it again - you feel so well afterwards," the mother-of-two said.

The duchess revealed that it was a visit to her patronage- Royal Academy of Dance in 2018 which inspired her to take up the Silver Swans classes, which are aimed at over 55-year-olds.

Recalling the moment she decided to take the lessons, Camilla said: "I gathered together a group of likely candidates in the form of friends, same age as me, and I said 'look, you know, we're going to be Silver Swans', they all howled with laughter and said 'you must be joking'. So I said 'come on let's give it a go.'"

"So we all arrived in our black leggings and T-shirts ready for the dance. We did think we'd be getting complete hysterics but we all had to concentrate, we concentrated so hard you don't dare look to the left or right," Camilla added, before quipping: "I did hear the odd crash to my left and right."

However, that was a long time ago, and the royal has recovered from her injury since then. Camilla revealed that now she does her ballet workouts for 20 minutes each morning.