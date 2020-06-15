Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, showed off her gardening talents as well as her excellent floristry skills when she appeared in a video to mark the opening of British Flowers Week that is celebrated from June 15 to June 21.

Duchess Camilla, who has been isolating with husband Prince Charles at their Balmoral estate in Scotland, chose flowers from her own garden to create a beautiful bouquet. The 72-year-old picked a Scottish pottery vase and filled it with a colourful arrangement of forget-me-nots, cranesbill, Alchemilla, tulips, peonies, poppies, cow parsley, and Solomon's Seal, reports Hello.

In the special video message that she recorded at her Birkhall home in her role as the Patron of Floral Angels, the British royal said: "In these difficult times, when we are all searching for something to brighten our lives, there is nothing that can lift our spirits more than our native flowers and plants. They are nature's healers. In our gardens, in our window boxes, or even in just a simple vase, their glorious scents and myriad of colours are veritable life enhancers."

The royal also highlighted that the British Flowers Week is even more important this year, as flowers helped lift the spirits of people as they isolated amidst coronavirus lockdown.

"As the Patron of Floral Angels, who are based at the Market, I would like to say a huge thank you to the New Covent Garden Market and The Garden Museum for making this celebration of the wealth and variety of British-grown flowers possible, and to the people behind them; the growers, the gardeners, the florists and everyone who appreciates their beauty and their contribution to our well-being. Keep safe and 'say it with flowers,'" Camilla said.

The duchess along with husband Prince Charles will return to London on Thursday, to carry out their first public royal engagement in months as lockdown measures ease. The heir apparent, who himself recovered from the COVID-19 illness in March, will join his wife to receive French president Emmanuel Macron at the Clarence House to celebrate the 80th anniversary of General de Gaulle's 'Appel'.