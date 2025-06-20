Zaria Khadejah Carr, a 27-year-old social media influencer known to her 35,000 Facebook followers as Duchess Dior, was found dead at her home following a disturbing plea for help shared online. Hours later, her husband, 29-year-old Shamarcus Jameal Carr, died his own hands as police attempted to detain him.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), officers were called to a property in Twin City around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday in response to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, authorities discovered Zaria deceased at the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death remains ongoing, and an official cause has not yet been released. However, it can be noted that during their argument, aired over Facebook Live, Shamarcus can be seen low-key threatening his wife with a knife in the heat of their fight.

Also in the same Facebook live, Shamarcus can be heard telling his live audience, 'The devil keep trying to keep me from all delivering this message, but I'mma deliver somebody today.' Some are saying that this was a live capture of the husband's sinister plan.

Details of The Event

Just over three hours prior to the discovery of her body, Zaria had posted a harrowing message to her public Facebook page under the name Duchess Dior. 'I really don't know what to do... but I need help before I lose my life or freedom! My kids need me!' the post read. The message immediately raised alarm among her followers, many of whom urged others to call emergency services.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that Zaria's car — a 2021 Dodge Challenger — was missing, and Shamarcus Carr was not present at the home. Authorities later located the vehicle roughly 80 miles south in Wayne County shortly before 11 p.m.

According to officials, sheriff's deputies attempted to intercept the vehicle, but before Carr could be apprehended, he reportedly shot himself. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Domestic Violence Over Social Media

The case has gripped the local community and followers online, many of whom had become familiar with the couple through their social media presence. Shamarcus, who styled himself as The Frenchman on Facebook, had built an audience of 44,000 followers by sharing content related to his French bulldog breeding business. His page frequently featured Zaria, who appeared in maternity photos and family updates.

While the exact events leading to Zaria's death remain under investigation, some online users reported witnessing portions of an argument via livestream. In the video, the Duchess can be seen complaining about her husband not contributing much in the household but has paid 'multiple women.'

It was also noted at one point that Shamarcus then took a knife but Zaria looked as though she downplayed the threat, even laughing in that part of the video.

Both the GBI and local law enforcement have yet to disclose details regarding how Zaria died, stating only that both deaths are being actively investigated. A post-mortem examination is expected to provide further clarity.

Online Tributes

Tributes have poured in across social media from those who followed Zaria for her parenting content, beauty tips, and candid discussions about family life. Many have expressed shock and sorrow, describing her final post as a chilling call that appeared to go unanswered in time.

Domestic violence experts have since used the case to raise awareness about the warning signs of abuse, especially those made visible online. Zaria's post is being shared widely as an example of the often-overlooked digital cries for help that victims make before tragic outcomes.

Anyone affected by this story or experiencing domestic abuse is encouraged to seek support. In the UK, you can contact the National Domestic Abuse Helpline at 0808 2000 247. For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, Samaritans offers free and confidential support 24/7 at 116 123 or via www.samaritans.org.

As authorities continue their investigation, friends and followers of Zaria are left mourning the loss of a mother and creator who used her platform to document her life — one that ended in tragedy, despite her efforts to be heard.