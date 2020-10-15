Dunkin' Donuts has launched the newest addition to their donut roster. The Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut is the brand's sweet sugary contender to the trendy spicy chicken nuggets and sandwiches on the market today. The sweet and spicy donut just hit participating restaurants across the US and will be available until December.

True to its identity, the flaming speckled hot pink donut is made of the classic yeast dough ring topped with strawberry flavoured icing and laced with sizzling cayenne and ghost pepper spice blend. Certainly a first of its kind for the chain, the tricky donut could well have customers gulping down their lattes to simmer down the spicy kick.

ðŸ”¥ A donutâ€¦ but make it SPICY!ðŸ”¥ Introducing the Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut ft. strawberry flavored icing with cayenne & ghost pepper for a sweet heat treat at Dunkinâ€™. ðŸ‘» ðŸŒ¶ï¸ Grab one & show your spicy side. ðŸ”¥ðŸ© pic.twitter.com/dYgBp7eCMj — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) October 14, 2020

In a press release, Dunkin' Vice President for Marketing Strategy, Jill Nelson said, "Halloween looks a little different this year, and so do our donuts. While our classic bakery offering has plenty of crave-worthy treats, we're excited to show our spicy side with a donut that packs a touch of heat with something sweet and can be enjoyed any time of day."

Daily Mail reports that the donut giant is also encouraging customers to join their social media campaign by trying the new offering and get a kick out of friends' reactions with its new and unexpected donut. Customers can share their reactions by using the hashtag #DunkinSpicySide.

Debuting on this year's Halloween, the donut company is venturing into a DIY Donut Decorating kit which includes plain donuts, colourful icing as well as sprinkle combo blends that customers can enjoy assembling by themselves. Dunkin's Halloween lineup also features the return of their spider donut consisting of a classic ring donut topped with a chocolate glazed Munchkin painted with chocolate icing spider legs.

As the market seems to be moving towards the spicy trend, companies are heeding the call for sweet and spicy edible gifts. Edible Arrangements, a company known for its edible bouquets of fruit, has also come up earlier this year with their own take on a spiced up Valentine's Day.

Their limited edition Love on Fire Box and their Burning Love Bouquet boasts of mouth watering strawberries dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with spicy ghost pepper flakes or spicy chipotle chili flakes.

Although these spicy edible gifts may not be for every romantic occasion, the company points out that capsaicin triggers endorphins and dopamine which is responsible for that feel-good state of mind.