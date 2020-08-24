Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson believes Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are going to be parents by 2021. His remarks come after the "Yummy" hitmaker posted an adorable picture with his new-born niece.

On Sunday, Justin Bieber, took to Instagram to post a photo of himself cuddling his few days old niece. In the picture, he can be seen lovingly holding the baby who was born on Aug. 17 to her parents Alaia Baldwin and Andrew Aronow. The child was named Iris Elle.

"My baby niece iris .. scroll through and whiteness the most squishy cute gumdrop ever!! Love you @alaiabaldwin and @andrewaronow ! She's so precious!" Justin wrote alongside the picture where he is showing off his tattoos and face mask.

The post apparently got the attention of "Jumanji" actor Dwayne Johnson, who is also a father-of-three. As noted by Comments By Celebs, Johnson, whose Instagram account goes by his ring name the Rock, commented on the post whereby Justin is looking very comfortable with the baby.

"This image pretty much seals the deal. Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021," along with winking emoticon.

Meanwhile, Hailey posted a selfie with her baby niece on her Instagram story with caption "Aunties girl "

Alaia Baldwin announced the birth of her baby last week through her Instagram account. She posted a picture of herself in the hospital bed as she holds her newborn and kisses her husband.

"IRIS ELLE ARONOW!Born on 8/17/2020, 6lbs 11oz. She is absolutely perfect, we are all happy and healthy. Thank you so much @drthaisaliabadi for making our experience go as smoothly and as beautifully as I ever could have imagined. We love you!," Alaia Baldwin wrote.

Meanwhile, Justin and Hailey have been expressive about their thoughts of becoming parents.

Speaking with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Justin, who married Hailey in the year 2018, said that he wants to start his family in some time. "I want to start my own family in due time," the pop star said. "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it's definitely the next step, for sure."