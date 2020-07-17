Hailey Bieber was criticised by a New York City restaurant hostess and she seems to be taking it positively. The American model has decided to make amends and apologise for it.

A restaurant hostess Julia Carolan recorded a viral Tik Tok video sharing her experience of serving different celebrities when she called out Hailey Bieber for being "not so nice." According to E! Online, the former restaurant hostess met these celebrities "in a fancy Manhattan restaurant."

In the video that garnered millions of views, Carolan rated the likes of Bieber, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Cameroon Dallas and Kylie Jenner. As per the report, she gave Hadid sisters 10/10 for their "so nice" and "super polite" behaviour. She called them "rare for celebrities" as they were "friendly with the staff."

Dallas was given 4/10 and Hailey was given only 3.5/10. Carolan said that she believes it is going to be "controversial" because during their meetings Hailey "was not nice."

"This is gonna be controversial," Julia said. "I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really wanna like her but I have to give her like a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry!"

Carolan's assessment of her pushed Justin Bieber's wife to send out a personal apology to the former hostess. She took to Tiktok to write a sincere apology for her behaviour at the restaurant.

"Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," Hailey wrote in the comments section of Julia's video. "That's not ever my intention!"

Hailey did not stop at that and went on to say that she would like to apologize to her in-person.

"Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person," Hailey told Julia in her second comment.

When Carolan took notice of Hailey's earnest apology, she appreciated her for taking responsibility and hoped to meet her again someday.

"Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen [crown emoji] thanks sm for taking the time to apologize - I hope we can meet again one day and start over," Carolan replied to Hailey on Tik Tok.