Dwayne Johnson was introduced to a special fan last year who was celebrating her milestone 100th birthday, and surprised her with a special video message. The actor remembered his lovely fan's birthday this year as well, and sent her bottles of his newly-launched Teremana Tequila.

Dwayne Johnson took to his social media accounts to write a sweet tribute for his adorable fan, Marie Grover, in honour of her 101st birthday. Sharing a picture of Grover holding two tequila bottles and a handwritten note from him, the actor wrote: "HAPPY BEAUTIFUL 101 BIRTHDAY to Grandma Grover!"

"Good to see you received my gift of @teremana bottles and the card I wrote you!" he added.

However, The Rock also hilariously warned Grover to not do celebratory shots. He wrote: "Remember to SIP the Mana, grandma and it's not time to do shots. Happiest of birthdays - what an amazing and blessed life. Enjoy your mana, Marie! DJ," adding the hashtag #grandmagettinghergrooveback.

Johnson got to know about Grover last year, after the best friend of her granddaughter approached the actor on Twitter asking if he would consider wishing the centenarian on her birthday. "She will lose her mind. When we were in high school (25 years ago) she would wear a rock sweat shirt and tell us how handsome he is," Klinger wrote, adding that a friend of a friend had already been trying to get in touch with Johnson.

The "Baywatch" actor tweeted back in just a few hours, and said he would do whatever he can to make Grover happy on her special birthday. He wrote: "What?? First I'm hearing of this! Who's turning 100? Beautiful age! What do you need, Jamie?"

The 48-year-old agreed to Klinger's request to send a video to Grover, and the birthday girl's sweet reaction to the surprise was shared on Twitter by Klinger.

"Happy 100th birthday to Grandmom Grover, I cannot begin to thank @TheRock enough for making this happen," Klinger wrote, to which the former wrestler replied: "Love seeing this. Happy 100th Grandma Grover! I'm honored you're a fan and grateful you were born! Much love, Rock.

(wish my grandma was still around, but stuff like this is always the best part of fame) #phillystrong."