Since Meghan Markle is back in Los Angeles, some of her fans are hoping to see her back in the showbiz particularly "Dancing With the Stars" and "Strictly Come Dancing" judge Bruno Tonioli. The Italian choreographer wants her to participate in the long-running ballroom dancing competition series.

Bruno Tonioli believes that it would be a "great" move for the Duchess of Sussex and it would make her appear more "accessible." In an interview with Extra TV, the 64-year-old Latin dancer expressed his desire to have Prince Harry's wife in the competition and urged her to sign up if she is listening.

"Obviously Meghan, she is here [in Los Angeles] now. She would be great," Tonioli told the publication's Terri Seymour in video chat interview. "It would make her look accessible and funny, it would be brilliant."

He sent out an invite to the royal mother believing she will be a perfect fit for the fan-favourite show. "Meghan if you are watching this, we would love you to do it!"

Tonioli also talked about the future of the show that was expected to begin production for its upcoming season 29. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the production for its 15th-anniversary installment had to be stalled. Nevertheless, it remains officially renewed for its 2020 season.

According to Tonioli, the show can happen without the audience "If you can recreate the sense of excitement, I'm sure it's possible."

The "Dancing With the Stars" offer for the duchess comes after "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel appealed Meghan to reprise her role as briefcase model but this time for a good cause, according to Star Magazine (via New Idea). The idea seems to be inspired by her 2006 appearance as one of the Briefcase Models during Season two of NBC's "Deal or No Deal" that was hosted by Mandel.

"I should reach out to her to do a one-model Deal or No Deal to raise money to fight this coronavirus pandemic," Mandel said in the interview.