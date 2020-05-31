Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hired Hollywood director Tyler Perry's security team. This news comes after the couple reported many incidents of anonymous drones flying over their home in Los Angeles. Earlier this week around five such incidents were reported to the non-emergency line of the Los Angeles Police Department by the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed concerns for the well-being of their one-year-old son Archie Harrison. They were also concerned about their general safety as several surveillance drones an paparazzi began snooping around the property, according to StyleCaster. This led Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to hire Tyler Perry's Los Angeles security team.

These incidents reportedly took place starting early this month May 9 to as recent as May 25. These drones were reportedly seen flying as low as 20 feet on their property in an attempt to get some pictures of Harry, Meghan and Archie.

It has been reported earlier that Harry's father Prince Charles will not pay their security bill. Harry and Meghan also clarified that a part of it will be funded by them. The couple moved to the US from Canada just before the borders of the two countries were closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

The US President Donald Trump at the time made it clear that the government will not pay for their protection. "It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" he tweeted.

In another news, Mirror reports that when Harry was dating Chelsy Davy he had created a secret Facebook account under the name "Spike Wells" his alter ego. The British prince's nickname was also Spike. The now-deleted account operational from 2008 to 2012 had over 400 friends "including some of the UK's wealthiest and most glamorous socialites" and listed interest as "all sports." The account said him to be a native of Maun, Botswana. It featured pictures of the prince and Davy.