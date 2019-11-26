And it's a wrap!

"Dancing With the Stars" (DWTS) season 28 officially came to an end after a stunning finale. The 2019 installment was every bit sensational and dramatic. On Monday night, ABC's long-running competition show announced the winner of season 28 after 11 weeks of drama, enigmatic performances, eliminations, and dance-offs.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko, Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten competed in the finale for the most-coveted Mirrorball Trophy and the DWTS title and big prize. Meanwhile, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli returned to the judges' chair to judge the final round of performances.

Each finalist couple performed two performances as they competed in "DWTS" season 28 finale. However, things were not the same as before. Emotions were running high and the ballroom was ablaze with a slew of scintillating performances by the final four.

Kicking things off at the highly anticipated "DWTS" season 28 week 11 was "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown with her pro partner Alan Bersten. They started the show with a Viennese waltz to "Lover by Taylor Swift and were rewarded 28/30 by the judges.

Next up were Lauren and Gleb dancing foxtrot to "Jolene" by Dolly Parton. They scored 27/30.

Ally and Sasha took the stage to jive to "Proud Mary" by Tina Turner and were awarded by 30/30.

Ending the first round was, Kel and Witney with their jazz performance on "We're All in This Together" by the cast of High School Musical and earned 29/30.

For the second round, each pair performed freestyle to different songs.

Hannah and Alan danced to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys and "Hollaback Girl" by Gwen Stefani. There was no doubt their performance was nothing short of gripping and they were rewarded appropriately with 30/30.

Lauren and Gleb danced to "Country Girl" by Luke Bryan for another full-marks performance.

Ally and Sasha took the stage to dance to "Conga" by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine for another 30/30 performance of the night.

The last performance of "DWTS" season 28 was delivered by Kel and Witney, an entertaining freestyle to the tune of "Jump" by Kris Kross.

Before the results were announced, it was revealed that all the four finalists along with Kate Flanner and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, will be performing at the "Dancing With the Stars—Live tour" 2020.

Following this, it was revealed that Lauren and Gleb ended up in the fourth place and Ally and Sasha rank in third place. And the winner is Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten, while Kel and Witney ended up at runner-up position.