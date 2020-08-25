"Dancing With the Stars" is entering its highly-anticipated season 29 with lots of changes. The network has recently announced professional dancers' line-up for the forthcoming installment, but the name of celebrity participants is yet to be unveiled. However, rumours suggesting the names of some of the possible contestants have begun to emerge.

According to E! News, sources reveal that Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause, Anne Heche, and AJ McLean are in talks with the network to appear on "DWTS" 2020. Carole Baskin is an American big-cat rights activist who rose to prominence with her appearance in the 2020 Netflix documentary "Tiger King."

Chrishell Stause is an actress known for her roles in "Selling Sunset," "Days of Our Lives," and "All My Children." Primetime Emmy Award nominee Anne Heche is also an actress known for her work in "Gracie's Choice." Aj McLean is a musician and former member of boy band Backstreet Boys.

Apart from the possible candidates, the sources have also revealed who refused the offer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, an American physician and immunologist, also an expert on coronavirus, declined the offer to participate in the show.

Meanwhile, the only confirmed cast member for the twenty-ninth season of the reality dance competition is "The Bachelorette" leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe. It is said, Bristowe, who led the eleventh season of the ABC dating reality show, was asked by show host Chris Harrison during her appearance on "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!" However, it is yet to be made official.

Speaking with ET, Artem Chigvintsev, who was recently confirmed as the pro on "DWTS" season 29, revealed what he describes as a "funny story" about being paired up with Bristowe back in Season 21.

"She was just on the Total Bellas podcast and Nicole and her talked and they're like, 'Oh my god, this would be amazing if you could partner up with Artem.' There's been some conversation between them two and I'm just gonna say, hey, bring it on. If anybody would ask me who I would wanna be partnered with, I would say Kaitlyn," the choreographer revealed.

"She was supposed to be on one of the seasons before, and she was supposed to be my partner," he added. "So, we need to correct the course of history ... fingers crossed, we'll see what happens."

Stay tuned! The full cast of "DWTS" season 29 is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 2, on an episode of "Good Morning America."