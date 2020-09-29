"Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 Week 3 featured "Disney Night" whereby the remaining 14 couples performed a new dance routine from Disney films channeling their favourite Disney characters. Following this, one couple said goodbye after getting eliminated. Here is a detailed recap of the night.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "DWTS" Season 29 Week 3. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The remaining celebrities and their dance pro partners performed a range of dances including jive, Viennese waltz, Charleston, quickstep, argentine tango, rumba, foxtrot, and others. Meanwhile, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli returned to their judges' duties and Tyra Banks took over her hosting duties.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten took to the stage to deliver their Disney night performance. They opened the show with a Jive routine "Almost There" from "The Princess and the Frog." Unfortunately, judges were not impressed at all and gave the couple 18 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were up next with their Viennese Waltz. The couple delivered a dreamy performance to Little Mermaid's "Part of Your World." The judges were excited to see the performance and gave them 21 out of 30.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber introduced Charleston to the show with their performance to "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from "Mary Poppins." The judges thought the performance lacked energy and gave them 19 out of 30.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke did a quickstep routine to Prince Ali from "Aladdin." The judges thought that he is persistently showing improvement. They were given 21 out of 30.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe took the stage next to perform another quickstep routine. The couple channeled their inner Hercules to perform to "Zero to Hero." They earned 15 out of 30.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong took the stage next to perform a scintillating Viennese Waltz that she dedicated to her husband. They danced to "Married Life" from "Up" and received flattering remarks and a score of 22 out of 30 from judges.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach performed Foxtrot to Pixar's upcoming animated movie "Soul." They managed to impress the judges and earned 18 out of 30.

"Tiger King's" Carole Baskin and her partner Pasha Pashkov performed Samba for the judges and the remote audience. They danced to "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King." Their performance fell flat and earned them 12 out of 30.

"The Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev took to the stage next for "best dance of the night." The couple performed a foxtrot to "How Far I'll Go," from "Moana" and earned some flattering compliments and a score of 23 out of 30.

Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd performed a quickstep to "Be Our Guest," from "Beauty and the Beast." They earned 22 out of 30.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson introduced Argentine Tango to the show this week. They performed to "Angelica" from "Pirates of the Caribbean" and became the highest scorers of the night with 24 out of 30.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart also emerged as high scorers with their rumba routine. They danced to "Reflection" from "Mulan" and earned 24 out of 30.

Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess were up next with their Jive performance to "King of New York" from "Newsies." The judges felt that the performance was lacking "musicality." They earned 20 out of 30.

For the final performance of the night, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko took the stage waltzing to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from "Cinderella." Judges felt they were "like magic together" and gave the pair a total score of 22 out of 30.

Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe, and Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov were in the bottom two. However, the judges decided to save Anne Heche and eliminated Carole Baskin.

"DWTS" Season 29 will return with week 4 performances of the Top 13 on Oct. 5 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.