Entering Week 6, "Dancing With the Stars" season 29's Top 12 contestants returned to the ballroom floor to perform again. The couples performed one unlearned dance and one of them had to say goodbye leaving behind 11 in the competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returned to the judges' panel and Tyra Banks took over her hosting duties.

Kicking off the 80s night themed episode were the frontrunner Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart. They performed a Salsa routine that he dedicated to his girlfriends Meg, Jackie, and Tara Lipinski. The judges were impressed by Johnny's technique and performance and rewarded the pair 22 out of 30.

Next up were Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson performing Jazz to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch's "Good Vibrations." Carrie Ann Inaba called their performance "amazing" despite contrasting music and style. They were given 26 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy performed Rumba to Rod Stewart's "Have I Told You Lately" and surprised the judges who showered plentiful praises. They received their highest score so far in the competition, 27 out of 30.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten performed cha cha cha to "Say So by Doja cat feat. Nicki Minaj. There was a lot of fumble on the dance floor for which the judges seemed encouraging. They were given 18 out of 30.

They were followed by a slew of performances by Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, Nelly and Daniella Karagach , Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, and Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert. While Derek's performance was just the fine example of Paso Doble, others were awarded with scores of 21, 24, and 25, respectively.

Anyone else tearing up right now over #TeamLOCOmotionâ€™s Viennese Waltz? ðŸ¥º You amaze us more and more every week, @JustinaMachado. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5ZTTwPiNhr — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 20, 2020

AJ McClean and Cheryl Burke took the stage next to perform Samba to J Balvin & Willy William's superhit number Mi Gente. Judges' said that it was his best dance so far and gave him a score of 27 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko performed contemporary to "Stars" by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals. Judges looked impressed with their performance and gave them 24 out of 30.

Another week, another goodbye ðŸ˜” Thank you for giving #DWTS your all, @VernonDavis85! See #TeamDavisIsDancing one more time tomorrow morning on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/0Vnw2R37EV — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 20, 2020

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev danced to Justin Beiber's "Sorry" and judges thought it was a "solid samba" by Kaitlyn. They were rewarded 27 out of 30.

For the final performance of the night, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber performed Vienesse Waltz. They danced to "She's Always a Woman" by Billy Joel. The judges called it "elegant" and "refined" and gave them 27 out of 30.

The show concluded with a shocking elimination. Johnny and Britt, and Vernon and Peta were in the bottom two. The judges decided to save Johnny and Britt and eliminated Vernon and Peta.

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 week 7 featuring Villains Night airs Oct. 26 at 8:00 pm on ABC.