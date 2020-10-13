"Dancing With the Stars" season 29 week 5 featured 80s night whereby the Top 13 couples danced to some classic numbers. Two new dances—contemporary and jazz—were introduced. Meanwhile, one couple said goodbye, leaving behind the top 12. Here is a detailed recap of Monday night's episode.

While the remaining top 13 took the stage one after the other, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough returned to the judges' panel. And Tyra Banks took over her hosting duties after acknowledging the big elimination fumble from the last week.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber opened the night with a Jazz routine to the tune of Michael Sembello's "Maniac." Judges were happy with the performance and rewarded them with a total score of 24 out of 30.

Next up were Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess. The couple tangoed to "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" from Tears for Fears. The judges couldn't refrain from pointing out the "several" mistakes they made. The couple received a total of 19 out of 30.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko took the stage next to perform cha cha cha. They danced to "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" from New Kids on the Block. The judges remained unimpressed and gave them 19 out of 30.

They were followed by Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong. The couple performed a jazz routine to Madonna's "Like a Virgin. Judges thought it was an "amazing performance" and gave them a score of 24 out of 30.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy returned to the stage this week for a tango. They performed to Soft Cell's "Tainted Love." Tonioli thought Monica was like "laser-guided missile." They received a score of 26 from the judges.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke performed a waltz to the tune of "Open Arms" by Journey. Their performance was appreciated by the judges who gave them 24 out of 30.

They were followed by performances by Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten, Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, and Nelly and Daniella Karagach. The judges gave them a score 24, 21, 27, and 24, respectively.

The performance of the night was delivered by Johnny Wiener and Britt Stewart. The couple introduced contemporary dance to the show with a performance to the tune of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler. The judges were very impressed with Johnny's "incredible" performance and gave him 29 out of 30.

The last performance was delivered by Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They performed Quickstep to "Take on Me" by A-ha. Derek thought it was a great performance to end the night with. The judges rewarded them with a score of 26 out of 30.

At the elimination time, Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess, and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd found themselves in the bottom two. The judges decided to save Vernon and Peta. Meanwhile, it was a goodbye for Jesse and Sharna.

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 29 week 6 returns Oct. 19 at 8:00 pm on ABC.