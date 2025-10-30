King Charles III was left shaken after a shocking encounter with a heckler while meeting supporters at Lichfield Cathedral. The 76-year-old monarch faced pointed questions over his younger brother, Prince Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The incident reportedly left him 'deeply rattled' as he attempted to greet the public.

As Charles shook hands with well-wishers, a man in the crowd shouted, 'How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?' and demanded, 'Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?' The king remained silent, and the surrounding crowd quickly intervened. Despite the swift response, sources say the confrontation left Charles furious and unsettled.

The walk abouts will be tricky from now on, King Charles gets heckled on today’s engagement💁🏾‍♀️



“How long have you known about Andrew & Epstein”?



Sounds like a valid question to me 💁🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Onfw4Q9VKT — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) October 27, 2025

'The heckling pierced the royal bubble', said an insider. 'Charles has spent his entire life preparing to be King – not to be heckled in the streets like a politician.' Royal observers now worry other critics may target the Epstein link.

A senior courtier warned, 'For decades, people shouted "God Save the King". Now they're shouting about Andrew — and no one's stopping them'.

Andrew's Epstein Scandal Takes Heavy Toll on King Charles's Health

The fallout from Andrew's scandal is reportedly taking a serious toll on King Charles's health. Already weakened, the monarch is midway through treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. Sources close to the palace say repeated revelations about Andrew's continued contact with Epstein have left him 'despairing'.

'The King is utterly worn down by it', said an insider. 'Just when he thinks the matter has settled, another revelation surfaces. It's placing enormous strain on him. He's doing his best to focus on recovery and royal duties, but the stress is really affecting his health.'

Palace officials have reportedly grown increasingly concerned about the impact of ongoing scrutiny on Charles's well-being. The persistent media coverage and public questions about Andrew's past conduct are said to intensify the king's sense of pressure.

Escalating Pressure on the Palace as Charles Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over His Brother

The Epstein scandal has also placed renewed pressure on Buckingham Palace to address Andrew's behaviour. Charles has long tried to sideline his brother quietly, but new revelations have forced a more visible response.

In 2022, Andrew lost military titles and patronages and was barred from using his HRH status. More recently, additional royal titles have been removed following further scrutiny.

A source said Charles feels trapped. 'The King feels boxed in – he can't simply cut his brother off, yet Andrew's behaviour keeps casting a shadow over everything he's trying to restore within the monarchy.' The ongoing situation reportedly leaves Charles anxious about public perception and the stability of the royal family.

William Poised to Take a Harder Line on His Uncle as Future King

Prince William, first in line to the throne, is expected to take a stricter approach to Andrew once he becomes king. According to reports, William plans to exclude Andrew from all aspects of royal life, including public and private events, and most state occasions.

'He will be excluded from public and private royal events, including the coronation, and banned from most state occasions', said a source.

The same source added that the future king sees his uncle as a 'threat' and a 'reputational risk to the monarchy'.

Prince William is also reportedly 'concerned about the message Andrew's presence at royal events sends to victims of sexual abuse'.

The move is expected to mark a clear generational shift in handling royal controversies. William's approach contrasts with Charles's more cautious management and may reshape public expectations of the monarchy's response to scandal.