"Dynasty" season 3 will be back from a brief hiatus for one more episode this Friday. Following this, the show will air episode 13 and it will see Blake and Cristal in an unusual situation. Here is everything we know about the upcoming chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The drama never dulls down in the Carrington house. Week after week, fans witness extraordinary prime-time-soap-opera like story arcs surrounding the members and associates of the Carrington family. As we move into the thirteenth episode of "Dynasty" season 3, the episode is titled "You See Most Things in Terms of Black & White" and features what is described as a "unique" storyline by Spoiler TV.

During this hour of the series, Blake and Cristal will find themselves in a difficult situation as a new house guest arrives. They will end up struggling with their situation at home in the presence of this person. There are no details yet about who the guest is. Fans will have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Meanwhile, Adam approaches Alexis and Colby to help him with his new plan. This sounds like good news for Alexis who is looking forward to using Adam against Blake.

Elsewhere, things are looking good for Fallon and Liam. This week, Fallon has something special on her mind for Liam. She organises a special gesture for him. As for Liam, he receives an unexpected career opportunity.

More details suggest some intriguing storylines surrounding the love lives of the beloved characters. Sam is on a new path as she tries a different kind of relationship. As for Kirby, she can't wait to see her new love interest.

Fans are informed that the promo for the said episode is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be revealed after the broadcast of episode 12 airing Friday.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 13 airs on Friday, Feb. 21 on The CW.