The drama continues to unfold when "Dynasty" season 3 episode 14 airs next week. The title and the synopsis of the upcoming segment suggest some wicked drama as the power play continues. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Since the post contains spoilers for a future episode that is more than a week away and ahead of the broadcast of episode 13, therefore, the post might be missing out on some information. Nevertheless, we know what's happening in the Carrington house.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 14 is titled "The Wicked Stepmother" and it carries a subtitle "Family First." According to the official description, the rivalry between Blake and Alexis continues as they compete to win Fallon and Adam's confidence. Meanwhile, Cristal has her own plan to accomplish. She resorts to some drastic steps to stay ahead of others.

Meanwhile, Liam has a new problem to deal with. It is someone from his past. Elsewhere, Dominique approaches Culhane for favour. However, there will be a few consequences.

"As Blake (Grant Show) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) continue to vie for the loyalty of Fallon (Liz Gillies) and Adam (Sam Underwood), Cristal (Daniella Alonso) finds herself resorting to drastic measures to carry out her plans. Liam (Adam Huber) contends with someone from his past while Dominique (Michael Michele) calls in for consequential favour from Culhane (Michael Christopher Riley.)," reads the official synopsis for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 14 on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the promo for the next chapter of the series is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 13 airing on Friday. So, stay tuned for more updates.

"Dynasty" season 4 episode 14 airs Friday, February 28.