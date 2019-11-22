Following the Thanksgiving segment, "Dynasty" season 3 airs episode 8, which is predicted to be one of the most sensational ever. This happens to be the midseason finale and things are about to get thrilling. Here is what happens before the show closes down for winter break.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Dynasty" season 3 episode 8." Consider moving away from the page, if you don't want to learn more about it.]

As we go deeper into "Dynasty" season 3, we know that the road ahead is full of shocking twists and turns when it comes to the Carrington family. After the fallout in the second season, the family is completely fractured, plagued by rivalry and powerplay. However, their way to the top is to come together. But that's not happening too soon because coming next is the highly anticipated Blake Carrington's court trial.

"Dynasty" season 3 episode 8 is titled "The Sensational Blake Carrington Trial" and we know for sure when it comes to Blake, it is going to be nothing less than dramatic. The synopsis for the fall finale continues to maintain ambiguity without any details of the trial. However, what we are certain of is that the entire Carrington family is going to feel its impact.

While Blake is deep in legal trouble, each Carrington and family associate will be dragged into the spectacle. Fans are assured to expect some sensational revelations, expose and unravelling of private affairs.

Whatever happens, it is predicted that the trial episode will end up on a big cliffhanger that is going to set the stage for the rest of the season returning next year. No matter what the outcome of the trial is, it is certainly going to burn the fingers of those who were associated with Blake.

The promo for the fall finale is yet to be revealed. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of the Thanksgiving episode airing tonight featuring what Blake assumes to be his last Turkey day with his family before he goes for the trial.

"Dynasty" season 3 midseason finale airs Friday, December 6 on The CW.