Aside from the impending reveal of the PS5, gamers were caught by surprise after Sony confirmed its non-participation at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo. The company has been approaching things differently ever since it cancelled its annual PlayStation Experience event in 2018. The following year, the Japanese gaming did not attend E3 2019. Its absence is reportedly generating speculation that others might follow suit. However, Xbox boss Phil Spencer assures its fans that they can count on Microsoft's participation.

Gaming industry experts are still waiting for Sony and Microsoft to finally unveil the final specifications of their respective next-generation consoles. Moreover, the former has yet to present the final commercial design of the PlayStation 5. Some sources are hinting that the PS5 might debut next month, but it seems unclear if all the details will be included.

Microsoft, on the other hand, will likely make some big announcements at E3 2020. Hence, this leaves consumers to speculate as to when the information for both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will become available.

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

In a tweet, Spencer assures his followers that the Xbox team is preparing something spectacular for its fans, reports GamesRadar. It appears the company wants to take advantage of the positive publicity it has over its biggest rival.

This is great news for those who support Microsoft's video game platform. Aside from its capabilities and functionalities, new software and possibly even more surprises await the gaming industry at E3. Another thing to look out for is if the performance rating of the Xbox Series X will match or surpass what was listed down by AMD.

Without Sony to stand in its way, the Xbox Series X will likely draw all the attention at E3 2020. It is still too early to tell which brand will dominate the next-generation gaming scene later this year.