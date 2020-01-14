Now that CES 2020 is out of the way, the gaming industry is gearing up for the next major event in 2020 -- The Electronic Entertainment Expo. It is the venue wherein some of the biggest announcements are traditionally made, but it appears major brands such as Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are gradually making their exit. Last year, the latter did not participate, which left the other two to grab the stage. This year, it seems that the PS5 manufacturer will not be attending the video game trade show yet again.

Instead, this seems to line up with rumours about the PS5 debut which, is reportedly next month. Analysts believe the company should make the announcement soon if it hopes to catch up to Microsoft.

Shortly before CES 2020, it was speculated that the tech firm's press conference would include the unveiling of the console. Unfortunately, what the public got is just a view of the new logo. Therefore, analysts are confident that Sony will do some form of damage control soon to appease its fans. Some claim it could be at E3, but the recent update from the manufacturer says otherwise.

A representative from Sony Interactive Entertainment said, "After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020." The spokesperson then added: "We have great respect for the ESA as an organisation, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year," as reported by GamesIndustry.biz.

This is a big departure for Sony to skip E3 for the second year in the row. Those who can recall understands that the company used the gaming-focused event to make launch previous consoles and to make big announcements. Moreover, it also cancelled PlayStation Experience in 2018 and does not appear to have plans to bring it back.

Given the developments, fans who are eager to know more about the PS5 will have to wait for Sony to come up with an event. E3 2020 will still have several companies and exhibitors available, but it might not be the same anymore without one of the major contributors to the video game industry.