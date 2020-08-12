Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are about to become parents in a few weeks. The couple apparently kept the pregnancy a secret until now.

According to The Sun, the award-winning musician and his wife are "overjoyed" with the news that they kept under the wraps throughout the lockdown. The news about their first baby comes months after the "Photograph" singer announced a break from music, last Christmas.

The couple spent the lockdown at their Suffolk home where they have been making preparations to welcome their first child. Seaborn is reportedly in the "final stage" of her pregnancy and they are expecting the baby to arrive later this summer.

A source revealed that the British singer and his wife are very excited but keeping things discreet. "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They're very excited, but have kept things very low key," the source said.

The lockdown gave them the perfect opportunity to keep things muted, but now that they are getting close to due date, the couple is sharing the news with friends and family. Also, the parents-to-be are now on last minute preparations at home.

"Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family," the insider added. "They're just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Sheeran was performing for the promotion of his "Divide" album when he made the big announcement about taking a break. "I've been a bit non-stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write and read," he said at the time, as quoted by the publication.

Sheeran and Seaborn are known to be a private couple. They have known each other since their time together in school. However, they did not start dating until the year 2015 and supposedly reunited at Taylor Swift's Fourth of July party the same year.

Seaborn happens to be the inspiration behind Sheeran's mega-hit single "Perfect." He confirmed it during his appearance on "Ellen DeGeneres show." They got engaged in January 2018 and got married in January 2019.