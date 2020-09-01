Ed Sheeran revealed the exciting news about his daughter in a social media post shared a week after his wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth.

The "Thinking Out Loud" singer took to Instagram to share a photo of a cute pair of socks and a blanket. In the post, he revealed that his wife gave birth "last week with the help of an amazing delivery team."

The couple named their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Based on his post, it is obvious that they are over the moon with the birth of their first child.

"Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you," Sheeran opened his post.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mom and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," he added.

Sheeran took a break from social media in December and he said he intents to continue this hiatus. He only wanted to share the exciting news about their daughter's arrival to fans.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x," he concluded.

The couple has been private about their relationship and even the pregnancy. Only a few close friends and family were privy to the details. A source told US Weekly last month that Sheeran and Seaborn were "keeping details of the baby's sex and due date just to family until after the baby is born, which will be soon."

"Ed will make a great dad. He loves kids, and he built his big home in Suffolk, [England], with the plan to start a family," the source said.

"Ed would always talk about getting married and having kids. His mum and dad will be great grandparents too. They brought Ed up to be such a lovely person with great respect for everybody," another insider chimed in.

Sheeran and Seaborn were childhood sweethearts before they drifted apart and started dating again in 2015. They got engaged in January 2018 and married in secret later that year at the singer's estate in Framlingham, U.K.